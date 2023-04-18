The job of head men’s basketball coach at Montana State is a different job than it was four years ago.
As the transfer portal and the notion of Name, Image and Likeness have emerged, the college basketball landscape has changed dramatically. Teams are (or can be) built differently now, and more factors are taken into consideration when doing so.
At MSU specifically, winning has also changed the outlook for the program.
When former head coach Danny Sprinkle took the same position at Utah State on April 7, MSU Athletics Director Leon Costello knew the search for a new coach would include different conversations than what he experienced four years ago when hiring Sprinkle.
Sprinkle took over a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 2009-10 and hadn’t won 20 games in a season in nearly two decades. He went 81-43 in four seasons with two Big Sky championships and trips to the NCAA Tournament.
In addition to being a strong recruiter and a figure in the Bozeman community, Costello wanted to find another coach who could win as Sprinkle did.
“Finding the right person to carry that on and being able to build on the momentum and the success that we’ve seen over the last four years I think was in our mind,” Costello said Tuesday.
In Matt Logie — who was hired on Monday and will be introduced at a public ceremony at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex — Costello believes he’s found that type of coach.
Logie went 82-23 in the past four seasons at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, qualifying for the Division II National Championships each year. The Sea Lions went 29-4 this past season and 20-0 in PacWest Conference play. Logie also coached Division III Whitworth in Spokane, Washington, to a 194-35 record from 2011-19.
“I’m excited, and I know Bobcat nation when they get to know the Logie family and Matt himself, it’ll be a fun time,” Costello said. “Because all the guy does is win, and that’s the expectation now — is to continue winning. We’re going to support him in a way, like we do all of our coaches, that we’re going to be able to accomplish that and compete for championships. And that starts day one. It starts right now.”
Similar to other recent coaching searches, Costello said the men’s basketball position generated “a lot of interest.”
“Obviously, the success that we have experienced the last few years, I think, probably heightens that a little bit,” he added. “MSU and MSU athletics is a hot commodity, and there’s a lot of interest.”
As opposed to the athletics department leading the search for a coach itself, like it did with Sprinkle, MSU hired Parker Executive Search to find candidates for the opening. Costello said that helped “narrow our focus” on serious candidates and cut out all the “noise” that sometimes comes with coaching searches.
Upon meeting Logie, Costello learned he was “very genuine, caring, a family man.” Costello also called him “a basketball junkie.”
In addition to Logie’s proven ability to win, Costello said the coach’s recruiting ties on the West Coast were valuable. Logie has experience as a Division I assistant at Lehigh, his alma mater, but Costello was more impressed with Logie’s ability to build programs as a head coach.
He believed that would help MSU going forward.
“This time around, with where Danny put us, I think having somebody that has run their own program very successfully and at a high level was important because of the turmoil we see nowadays in this business,” Costello said. “Somebody that has a plan that works and has worked for the last 12 years.”
Costello said Logie arrived in Bozeman on Tuesday and had individual meetings scheduled with each of the six players still on the roster. Recruiting more players, potentially including those from MSU currently in the transfer portal, will be among Logie’s first priorities as head coach.
Through the interview process, Costello said he and the leadership team spoke with some of Logie’s former players and received strong endorsements.
“The one thing that kept coming back was they all loved playing for him, and they all loved the culture in the locker room,” Costello said.
He added that it was important to make a hire quickly so that MSU did not fall behind on the recruiting trail. The recruiting process has already started, but it will ramp up significantly after Logie is introduced on Wednesday.
“I’m excited just to get him started, to get him introduced — everybody can see him — but then also to get him out of here,” Costello said, “so he can go and get on the road and start recruiting.”
