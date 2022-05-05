Ken Moses almost didn’t answer the phone. He didn’t recognize the number.
Thinking he had nothing to lose, Moses picked up on the final ring. Mark Madsen was on the other line and wanted to chat.
Madsen — a member of Stanford’s 1998 Final Four team and a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001-02 — recently completed his third season as head coach at Utah Valley University. He was looking for a new assistant coach.
“Honestly, it was kind of out of the blue. I don’t know anyone on that staff, I don’t know coach Madsen,” Moses said.
The initial talk about two weeks ago, and several follow-ups since then, went well. Madsen found his coach.
After serving on Danny Sprinkle’s staff at Montana State for the past two seasons, Moses, 33, was announced as the newest member of Madsen’s program on Wednesday.
“Ken Moses is a tremendous individual who has brought a winning mentality to every team he has been a part of,” Madsen said in a statement released by the university. “Ken has a deep and expansive knowledge of basketball and possesses all the qualities of a future head coach. He is a tireless recruiter who easily builds strong relationships with young men of all backgrounds. Ken is a leader of men who will be an integral part of the Utah Valley University family.”
Moses said he was sold on the job, in particular, by Madsen’s personality.
“People know who he is, how he was back in the day,” Moses said. “He’s pretty much the same person now, very uplifting, super nice. … I think he’s a genuine guy.”
Madsen’s first season in Orem, Utah, was the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season in which the Wolverines went 11-19 and 5-10 in the Western Athletic Conference. The team improved to 11-11 (9-4 WAC) in 2021-22, sharing the league’s regular season title.
The Wolverines were 20-12 this past season (10-8 WAC), a mark that included an overtime win over BYU, which was ranked No. 12 in the country at the time.
In two seasons in Bozeman, Moses helped oversee a similar ascent of the Bobcats program.
MSU went 13-10 in 2020-21, marking the program’s second consecutive winning season since 2000-02. And this past year, the Bobcats went 27-8 overall and finished as Big Sky regular season and tournament champions, earning their first NCAA Tournament berth since 1995-96.
“I’m happy for Ken. I think he’s going to do a really good job for Mark,” Sprinkle said. “I’m happy to see him move along and work for a really good guy in Mark Madsen.”
Moses said he grew as a coach while working with Sprinkle.
“I learned how to grind and be a constant worker,” Moses said. “Sprink’s brought that toughness mentality to our program, not just to our players on the floor but to the coaching staff.”
Moses was similarly thankful to fellow assistants Dan Russell and Chris Haslam for aiding in his development.
“Those two are stars. Those two are big-time guys,” he said. “They really helped me get settled in here. Those guys taught me how to balance everything, how to become a better recruiter, become a better coach and even a better person. I’m going to take a lot of those characteristics and traits over to UVU.”
Moses said Madsen received his contact information from a pair of mutual acquaintances in the coaching world. He said he was “flattered” to be thought of as a worthy fit for the position and added, “If it wasn’t for coach Sprinkle, Dan Russell and Chris Haslam, I don’t get this opportunity.”
Of course the memory of the team’s conference championship is fresh in his mind, but Moses said he’s going to cherish more the connections he built with the players who came to MSU during his time here.
“I think that’s one thing I brought to this program. Someone who can be close to the players, have a relationship with them,” Moses said. “I genuinely love the guys. We just connected early on, especially off the floor, and to me that means the most.”
Moses is looking forward to seeing how those players and the MSU program continue to grow after what was accomplished this season.
“Montana State is special, and this program is going to continue to rise. Sprink is relentless,” Moses said. “Being able to see this program grow here in the next year or two is going to be awesome.”