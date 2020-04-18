When Montana State’s season ended a month ago, Danny Sprinkle expected some roster changes. There are more than 700 Division I transfers this offseason, an average of more than two per team. So the Bobcats’ head coach planned in case some players left.
Four scholarship players entered the transfer portal and four newcomers signed with MSU as the Bobcats wrapped up their recruiting class Saturday.
Sprinkle knows anything can happen and any of his players could decide to transfer at any moment. But for the time being, MSU has all 13 scholarship spots filled and a clear picture of what the 2020-21 roster will look like.
“When you kind of look at everybody,” Sprinkle said, “the competition level at every spot is going to be higher than it’s been in a long, long time here.”
Tynes and Mohamed served as the finishing pieces to the recruiting class and the final two to join MSU’s six newcomers entering next season.
“I’m super excited about the whole class that we signed,” Sprinkle said. “I think they all have tremendous potential. They’re only going to get better. The one thing they do is they guard and they can all shoot the basketball.”
Tynes, a native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, spent the past two years playing at Rothesay Netherwood School in New Brunswick, Canada. The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 22 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.7 steals per game in 2019-20. The year before, he averaged 29 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50%. Tynes was named the National Preparatory Association most valuable player and defensive player of the year.
Tynes fills a void on MSU’s roster as senior point guard Xavier Bishop will only have a year to make his mark after sitting out last season due to transfer rules. Tynes will have the opportunity to learn from Bishop as a freshman before potentially ascending later in his career.
“His frame is going to continue to fill out,” Sprinkle said. “He’s still a pup. He’s still going to grow. He’s going to put on a lot of weight. I’m really excited to see how good he can become once he does that and fills out. His strength is definitely defensively.”
Mohamed, meanwhile, is a graduate transfer from North Texas who will be immediately eligible with one year to play. The 6-8 wing is an Ottawa, Ontario, native and spent his freshman and sophomore years at Gillette College, a junior college in Wyoming.
As a sophomore, Mohamed averaged 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds, shot 39.5% from 3-point range and was named an NJCAA third-team all-American. He then transferred to North Texas and redshirted in 2018-19 before appearing in 15 games this past season. He played a total of 72 minutes and averaged 0.9 points and 0.9 rebounds as the Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title.
“He can do everything,” Sprinkle said. “He can really rebound the ball. He can go get the ball at its highest point and grab it, snag it out of the air and lead the break. I think he’s a great ball-mover. He makes your offense better because the ball doesn’t stick when it hits his hands. If he’s open, he shoots it or he drives it or he moves it.”
But Sprinkle expects the additions to elevate the program.
“It is going to be tricky (with six newcomers), but it’s going to be fun,” Sprinkle said. “We’re not going to change up too much. We’re going to get after it from Day 1. Hopefully we can practice this summer and really establish our defensive mindset again and improve on that.”
|Position
|Class of 2021
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|Guards
|Alex Germer^
|Kellen Tynes
|Caleb Bellach
|Mike Hood
|Xavier Bishop
|
|Patrick McMahon^
|Tyler Patterson
|Nick Gazelas
|
|Amin Adamu
|
|
|
|Jesse Owens*
|
|Abdul Mohamed
|
|
|
|
|
|Gavin Gundlach*
|Forwards
|Sam Lecholat^
|
|Borja Fernandez
|Bilal Shabazz
|
|Centers
|
|
|Finn Fleute
|Jubrile Belo
|Devin Kirby
|* denotes walk-on, ^ denotes verbal commit
|
|
|
|
|
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.