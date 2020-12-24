Former Montana State player Keljin Blevins became the first ex-Bobcat to play in a regular season NBA game on Wednesday.
Blevins checked in for the Portland TrailBlazers and played four minutes in the season opener against the Utah Jazz. He went 0 for 2 from the field, including a missed 3-pointer. He had an assist and a turnover in the 120-100 Portland loss.
Blevins signed a two-way contract with the Blazers this offseason. He spent last season with the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns and averaged 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 16.1 minutes in 35 games.
The 6-foot-6 wing played two seasons at MSU after transferring from Southern Mississippi.
As a junior in 2017-18, Blevins averaged 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. As a senior in 2018-19, he scored 11.8 points per game and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game.
