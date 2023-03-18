Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the battle of Bobcats versus Wildcats, Kansas State prevailed.

The No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s East Region defeated No. 14 seed Montana State 77-65 late Friday evening at the Greensboro Coliseum, a result that set up a meeting with more Wildcats: those of No. 6 seed Kentucky on Sunday in the Round of 32.

The Big Sky champion Bobcats could have had a second helping of Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament if a few more things had gone according to plan against Kansas State.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you