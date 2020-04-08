Trinidad State (Colorado) Junior College forward Bilal Shabazz announced his commitment to transfer to Montana State in a tweet Tuesday.
Shabazz’s addition would leave the Bobcats with just one remaining open scholarship spot for the 2020-21 season.
This past season, as a sophomore for the Trojans, Shabazz averaged 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He shot 39.4% from the floor, 37.6% from 3-point range and averaged 15.2 minutes per game. At 6-foot-8, he projects as the fourth tallest player on the team behind Devin Kirby (6-11), Jubrile Belo (6-9) and Finn Fleute (6-9).
Shabazz also joins a junior class that features two other junior college transfers in Belo and incoming guard Mike Hood. Those three, plus Nick Gazelas, Amin Adamu, Mychael Paulo make up the six junior college transfers on the roster.
Earlier in the offseason, head coach Danny Sprinkle identified shooting, overall skill and toughness as areas he wanted to improve. Shabazz, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was listed on Trinidad State’s roster as a guard this past year, but as a wing the year before. In his two-year career, he made 140 of 375 (37.3%) 3s and averaged 6.9 rebounds per game.
The signing period begins April 15, marking the first day Shabazz is allowed to officially join MSU.
|Position
|Class of 2021
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|Guards
|Alex Germer^
|Tyler Patterson
|Caleb Bellach
|Mike Hood
|Xavier Bishop
|
|Patrick McMahon^
|
|Nick Gazelas^
|
|Mychael Paulo
|
|
|
|Jesse Owens*
|
|Amin Adamu
|
|
|
|
|
|Gavin Gundlach*
|Forwards
|Sam Lecholat^
|
|Borja Fernandez
|Bilal Shabazz^
|
|Centers
|
|
|Finn Fleute
|Jubrile Belo
|Devin Kirby
|* denotes walk-on, ^ denotes verbal commit
|
|
|
|
|
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.