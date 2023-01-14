Jubrile Belo’s eyes got wide when informed that he had drawn 11 fouls. Holding a small bag of ice to his forehead, he said it certainly felt like 11 times.
“I think that’s the most I’ve ever been fouled,” Belo said. “That’s got to be the most. I’m not going to lie, it feels like it.”
Proving his durability, Belo played a team-high 33 minutes Saturday against Weber State at Worthington Arena. With all the fouls, he made the Wildcats pay for their miscues by hitting seven of eight free throws on his way to a double-double performance in MSU’s 67-52 victory.
Belo led all players in points (17), rebounds (12) and blocks (two), helping the Bobcats improve to 12-7 overall and 5-1 in the Big Sky.
“To be honest, he probably drew 18-20. That’s a typical game for him,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He gets mauled down there. He’s a physical player too, but he gets beat on for 40 minutes. He doesn’t complain, he doesn’t whine to the refs. He lets me do that. He has great composure, and he’s going to continue to draw those fouls.”
If Belo can be that effective while absorbing so much contact, the Bobcats are sure to remain a contending team in the Big Sky.
“His fingerprints are on the whole game,” point guard Darius Brown II said. “He’s a load down there.”
MSU was voted as the league’s preseason favorite in the coaches and media polls. Weber was voted fourth in both but easily could have been slotted higher.
In a rematch of last year’s conference semifinals matchup, the Bobcats won Saturday by taking care of the ball (10 turnovers compared to WSU’s 16), winning the rebounding battle (31-28, including seven offensive boards) and sharing the ball well (13 assists to Weber’s four).
“That’s a formula to success,” Brown II said. “Everybody played a team effort on defense. Rob (Ford III) was huge on defense. Only one steal, but you felt Rob’s presence on defense. It was a great team effort.”
Brown was no slouch either, contributing nine points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
A jumper from Weber’s Steven Verplancken put the Wildcats ahead by one point early in the game, but a Caleb Fuller 3-pointer on the next possession gave MSU the lead back for good. The Bobcats led for nearly 39 minutes in the game.
That’s in spite of some shaky offense in the first half. But that also plagued Weber (8-10, 3-2 Big Sky) in the first 20 minutes.
During one stretch, MSU missed seven consecutive shots over nearly five minutes. On the other side, Weber never missed more than four straight shots, but a sequence of 10 missed shots in 12 attempts in the middle part of the half made it difficult to make inroads.
Near the end of the half, after Weber’s Daniel Rouzan split a pair of free throws to cut MSU’s lead to six, the Bobcats broke out of their scoring funk in a big way. In the final three minutes, they pieced together a 14-0 run to go into halftime ahead 39-19.
That streak began with a dunk from RaeQuan Battle to beat the shot clock and a pair of free throws from Ford. On the next possession, Weber’s Dillon Jones lost the ball on the way to the hoop. Brown corralled it and went coast-to-coast for a layup. On the next trip down the floor, Battle tapped the ball away from Jones and Brown secured the steal. He passed ahead to Battle for a windmill dunk that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
From there, Belo hit two free throws and dunked following an offensive rebound. Battle capped the run by catching a lob from Brown for another dunk as the half ended.
That stretch proved vital because Weber scored the first 10 points of the second half, but the Wildcats would get no closer. MSU stopped that run with three points from Sam Lecholat, a layup from Great Osobor and more free throws from Belo.
“Obviously (our run) was huge, because if we didn’t, it probably would have been a tie game,” Sprinkle said. “The energy we came out with in the second half, that’s unacceptable. If you want to be a championship team, you can’t have those kinds of lulls. You’ve got to have some maturity and execution.”
That execution was there down the stretch, especially on the defensive end. Jones, Weber’s leading scorer, had 13 points with nine rebounds. Verplancken, the second-leading scorer, scored 16 points. Weber’s next three leading scorers entering Saturday — KJ Cunningham, Alex Tew and Junior Ballard — were limited to five combined points.
“Verplancken, he’s a really good player. He made some tough shots,” Sprinkle said. “And we wanted him to make tough twos, and he did. And Dillon Jones is one of the hardest guys to guard in this league. We threw multiple guys at him, and I thought they all did a great job.”
Ford finished with eight points and five boards for MSU. Fuller had eight points, and Osobor tallied seven. Battle supplied 12 points. Lecholat and Nick Gazelas each contributed three points.
MSU has a quick turnaround with a game at Idaho scheduled for Monday. The Bobcats beat the Vandals 72-58 on Dec. 29. A key for the Bobcats to sweep the season series will be valuing each possession the way they did against Weber State.
“We know that we’re a very good team if we don’t turn the ball over,” Belo said. “When we have more possessions, we have so many weapons that it just means more of an advantage for us.”
