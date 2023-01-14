MSU men vs Weber State

Montana State’s Jubrile Belo drives to the basket in the second half against Weber State on Saturday at Worthington Arena.

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Jubrile Belo’s eyes got wide when informed that he had drawn 11 fouls. Holding a small bag of ice to his forehead, he said it certainly felt like 11 times.

“I think that’s the most I’ve ever been fouled,” Belo said. “That’s got to be the most. I’m not going to lie, it feels like it.”

Proving his durability, Belo played a team-high 33 minutes Saturday against Weber State at Worthington Arena. With all the fouls, he made the Wildcats pay for their miscues by hitting seven of eight free throws on his way to a double-double performance in MSU’s 67-52 victory.


MSU men vs Weber State

Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle elevates for a windmill dunk in the first half against Weber State on Saturday at Worthington Arena.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.

