Montana State’s Jubrile Belo and Sacramento State’s Ethan Esposito went shot for shot on Saturday afternoon and put up matching career highs of 32 points, but neither team’s big man was involved in the game’s deciding play.
Holding a one-point edge in the final seconds, MSU’s Borja Fernandez missed on a short runner in the lane. After the Hornets secured the rebound, Zach Chappell found his way to the basket on the other end, where he was fouled by Nick Gazelas with 1.7 seconds to play. He swished both shots to seal a 74-73 victory at Worthington Arena, earning Sac State a split in the series to end the regular season and spoiling MSU's senior day festivities.
In the immediate aftermath of the whistle against Gazelas, MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle vehemently disagreed with the official’s judgement.
“I’m not going to comment on my thoughts on that play,” Sprinkle said after the game. “I was told our guy hit him in the head. I haven’t seen the video yet.”
After Chappell hit his foul shots, MSU inbounded the ball to Gazelas, who reached half court for a desperate heave as time expired, but the ball caromed off the backboard and fell to the floor as the Hornets started celebrating.
Sprinkle said it was unfortunate for the game to be decided by an official’s call in the final moments.
“The whole game was disappointing to be honest with you,” he said. “We had our chances.”
Belo concurred.
“It really hurts,” he said.
Despite the loss, MSU (11-9, 8-6 Big Sky) still enters next week’s conference tournament in Boise, Idaho, with a top-five seed and a bye, meaning the Bobcats won’t play fourth-seeded Idaho State until Thursday.
MSU’s series against the Bengals was canceled this season due to COVID-19 protocols, so the tournament will be their first meeting — a situation Sprinkle called “wacky.”
He expects ISU to play with a physicality similar to what Sacramento State showed in two games this weekend. MSU narrowly won on Friday, 77-75.
On Saturday against the Hornets (8-11, 5-9), MSU matched that physicality well with Belo’s presence. His 32 points bested his career high of 24 from Feb. 26 at Idaho.
Belo, a junior, shot 13 of 13 from the field, racking up points in the paint and tying the school record for best field-goal percentage in a game with that many attempts.
Belo scored 16 points in each half, ensuring the Bobcats were competitive throughout but especially in the first 20 minutes when very few other shots were falling. Still, Sac State led by just one, 30-29, at halftime.
“He had two or three guys on him, and it’s amazing he was making those shots with that many guys hanging on him,” Sprinkle said of Belo. “I thought he did a tremendous job. We needed all 13 out of 13 from him.”
Belo said he was determined to not force any shots, instead focusing on making his moves faster to create space.
“It just came natural at times,” he said. “So I would just try to spin one way to get the primary defender one way, and I knew where the other guy was coming from. If I spin into him, he’s either going to foul or he’s just going to miss the ball and I’d be open.”
In the second half especially, however, Esposito came alive. He scored 27 of his 32 points on 9-of-9 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Bobcats’ offense was more well-rounded in the second half when Gazelas scored all 12 of his points and Xavier Bishop scored seven of his 12 points. But Esposito seemingly had an answer for everything.
Sac State’s Bryce Fowler chipped in with 15 points, and Chappell tallied 11, including the last four points of the game via free throws.
“They had guys step up and make shots,” Sprinkle said. “Esposito in the second half, we didn’t have an answer for him.”
Looking ahead to next week, Belo said his team must remember the lessons learned following two close games with Sac State.
“There’s just no space for mistakes,” he said. “Yeah, mistakes happen, but we can’t allow those mistakes to determine our effort and energy. We have to figure out ways to do everything right.”
Sprinkle said he’s optimistic about his team’s chances in the tournament based on strong road performances this season.
“We know when we play well and we’re defending and playing with an energy,” Sprinkle said, “we know we can play with anybody.”
