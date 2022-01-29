As Montana State compiled a six-game winning streak entering Saturday, RaeQuan Battle said the team was putting a target on its back.
And it’s for that reason, he said, that the Bobcats cannot allow games like Saturday’s to play out how it did.
While playing host to Idaho, the second-to-last team in the Big Sky standings, the Bobcats missed a dozen free throws and were out-scored in the paint and out-rebounded by wide margins. Fortunately for MSU, Battle and teammate Nick Gazelas each scored 13 points off the bench to lead the team in scoring and help the Bobcats to a 70-64 win at Worthington Arena.
“We can’t get comfortable,” Battle said. “We’ve got to pick it up a little bit more to finish out the season.”
Despite all that plagued the Bobcats, they still managed to run their winning streak to seven games and 12 of their last 13. MSU (16-5, 8-2 Big Sky) held the lead for nearly 37 minutes of game clock, but a winning outcome was never quite certain.
MSU opened the game by building a 20-6 lead with under nine minutes to play in the first half. The Bobcats did so, in part, by holding the Vandals (5-16, 2-9) scoreless for nearly five minutes.
Idaho’s Trevante Anderson got his team out of that slump quickly, scoring 11 straight points in a four-minute stretch to trim the deficit to two points. Montana State’s Jubrile Belo hit three free throws at the end of the half to keep MSU ahead 29-24 at the break.
“We let our guard down and stopped doing the little things that got us that lead,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said.
The Bobcats led by as many as 11 points after halftime, and the Vandals never got closer than four points. Despite the win, there was still much to correct.
“We’re supposed to be a team. We’re supposed to be winning,” Battle said. “You can’t go up 12 and have the lead go back to two, we can’t be doing that. We’re not the team to be doing that.”
In the final 16 seconds, Gazelas made 5 of 6 free throws to keep Idaho at bay. He finished 3 of 4 from the field with two 3-pointers. All of his points came after halftime.
“In the first half I didn’t have any open good looks. I didn’t want to force anything,” Gazelas said. “In the second half, they just kind of came to me naturally, and I knocked them down when I needed to.”
Battle finished 4 of 6 from the field with a trio of 3-pointers to go with four rebounds. His finest moment came midway through the second half, when he tipped an offensive rebound twice into the air before finally corralling it. He passed out to Tyler Patterson and then reset in the left corner. Patterson fed him the ball immediately, and Battle knocked down the 3 to go ahead 49-39.
Idaho, led by 15 points from Jemeil King and 14 from Anderson, made things more difficult from there, but MSU remained ahead anyway.
“RaeQuan was huge in the first half. He’s been great for the last four games,” Sprinkle said. “And Nick hit some big 3s. … That’s what those guys do. That’s why we recruit them. They can really shoot the basketball.”
Belo finished with 12 points and eight rebounds with three blocks. On a bucket at the start of the second half, he eclipsed 1,000 points for his career, becoming the 39th player in program history to reach that mark.
“He has a lot of pride in his ability, and he has a lot of pride in representing Montana State the right way,” Sprinkle said. “To score 1,000 points the way he gets guarded is a tremendous accomplishment.”
Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu each talliend nine points. Bishop added five assists, and Adamu had five boards. Abdul Mohamed scored seven points with four rebounds.
Idaho held a 30-16 advantage on points in the paint and won the battle on the glass 42-29. And while Montana State made just 22 of 34 free throw attempts, Idaho couldn’t take advantage.
The Vandals sometimes couldn’t get out of their own way, turning the ball over 17 times and shooting 4 of 13 from 3-point range.
Vandals leading scorer Mikey Dixon had his second bad game in a row. After going 0 for 6 from the field against Montana on Thursday, he went 0 for 7 against the Bobcats. He had six points from free throws before fouling out.
“Our guys did enough to win, which is important,” Sprinkle said. “I tell them, ‘You’ve got to enjoy every win. I don’t care how you get it, how ugly it is, you’ve got to enjoy every win because they’re hard to get.’”