When Great Osobor first arrived at Montana State, he quickly learned the challenges of facing Jubrile Belo. “This summer, going against him every day, it’s not easy, man,” Osobor, a 6-foot-8 freshman, said. “It’s not easy. You have to bring your A game or he’s going to punish you.”
The younger post player was coming to realize what the rest of the Big Sky Conference had already known. But the league has seen an even more dangerous Belo this season.
Though the 6-foot-9 junior from London is scoring (13.4 points per game) and rebounding (6.6) in line with his career averages, Belo is blocking shots this season like he never has before.
After swatting 37 shots in 31 games during his first year at MSU in 2019-20, he blocked 30 more in 23 games during last season’s pandemic-altered schedule. Through 27 games this year, Belo is up to 50 blocks — 22 more than anybody else in the Big Sky.
“Over the first two years I was learning how to be a good post scorer and being a threat on offense,” Belo said, “but now that I’ve realized I can impact the game on defense. I just wanted to increase that, make sure I have my teammates’ backs because that’s what’s going to help us win at the end of the day.”
More often than not, Belo is there in case an opposing player gets by his primary defender. It happens more than Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle would like, but Belo’s protection of the rim is a tremendous failsafe.
“Honestly he saves us like 10 points a game,” Sprinkle said on Feb. 12 after a 72-70 home win over Northern Arizona in which Belo had four blocks. “I see it during the game, but even when I go back and watch the film, he bails all of our guys out. He’s got such good instincts blocking shots.
“He’s so explosive that sometimes you don’t even think he’s coming, and then all of a sudden — bam! — he’s above that white square (on the backboard) blocking shots.”
Sprinkle said Belo was called for a lot of fouls when he first arrived at MSU — which is different, he made clear, from actually having committed a lot of fouls. Belo had to learn not only about how to correct his body’s positioning, but also about how the game would be officiated at the Division I level after transferring from Lamar Community College in Colorado, where he spent his first two collegiate seasons.
Over time, and through intensive film study, Belo said his instincts for playing defense — not just blocking shots — have improved. So much so that Sprinkle now likes to say Belo sees the game like a point guard would.
“He really knows the game. He does a great job even telling our guards what to do,” Sprinkle said. “He knows where everybody’s supposed to be on the court offensively and defensively.”
When it does come to blocking shots, though, Belo is now among the best Montana State has ever seen. His 50 this season are tied with Eric Norman’s (2014-15) total for the fourth-most in a single season in school history. The school record is 62, set by Al Beye in 2005-06.
Belo’s 117 career blocks are second all-time, trailing only Dwayne Michaels’ 149 from 1991-95. Belo surged up the career list recently thanks to a run of 11 consecutive games from Jan. 6-Feb. 17 with at least two blocks.
“I don’t understand, he’s been doing it for a couple months now and guys haven’t realized to start pump-faking yet,” forward Abdul Mohamed said, laughing. “But his anticipation is just unbelievable.”
Throughout his time at MSU, Belo has also proven to be a remarkably consistent scorer. He eclipsed 1,000 points as a Bobcat during a win over Idaho on Jan. 29, becoming the 39th player in program history to reach that mark.
Because of how he is defended, and oftentimes fouled, reaching 1,000 points is no small feat. But teammates and coaches credit Belo’s pursuit of a good position in the post. Mohamed sometimes overhears the exasperated tones opposing big men use once Belo has thoroughly tired them out.
“He doesn’t give you a break,” Mohamed said. “Once he gets you down there and gets a deep, low catch, you’re at his mercy. And it’s whatever he wants to do from there. You either foul him or you let him get a dunk.”
With Belo’s first rebound on Feb. 17 at Eastern Washington, he became the first player in program history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 blocks in a career. And he has another year left to keep building.
“I hope he breaks every record here,” Sprinkle said. “He works hard enough and he cares. Sometimes the word ‘care’ doesn’t get as much credit as it should because not every player at this level cares. He genuinely cares about this team, this program and how we play, how we’re represented, and it shows with his effort on the court.”
Added Mohamed: “He’s probably one of the best big men to ever play at MSU.”
Belo thanked his teammates over the years for helping him score so many points — spotlighting Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Harald Frey. He’s glad to have developed such a well-rounded skill set, but he said there is still much more he could do.
“I still think there’s a long way to go. I’m just going to continue working on all the different weaknesses that I have too. There’s always stuff to get better at,” Belo said. “I still want to accomplish a championship, which is probably the most important thing to me, more than 1,000 points.”
The Bobcats, at 21-6 overall and 13-3 in the Big Sky, are well-positioned to do just that this season. They have four regular season games left, starting with a 3 p.m. Sunday matchup at Montana.
Opposing teams the rest of the way would be prudent to heed the lessons Osobor learned about the defensive-minded Belo.
“I don’t be trying to lay that ball up no more,” Osobor said, laughing.
He recalls a layup attempt during a summer open gym, a story he tells with the aid of a giant clap of his hands.
“Off the backboard,” he said. “Now I know if I’m going to go up, I need to go up strong. That’s your only chance. And the thing is he’ll still try. He’ll always try.”