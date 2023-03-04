When Jubrile Belo broke his leg during his first season at Lamar Community College in Colorado, he had trouble seeing the benefits. It was a challenge to get out of his own head, much less his own dorm room with a cast protecting a tibia fracture.
He was alone, in America for the first time, with his thoughts.
“I was supposed to do all of this and be ready to go to the next level. I’m going to miss out on offers. I’m going to miss out on getting better,” Belo said, remembering his mindset then. “I couldn’t go to the bathroom properly. I couldn’t shower properly. I was in my bed the whole time with nothing to do but play video games.”
His mobility increased over the next few months. By his second semester, he was in the weight room lifting five times a week. That became his routine the rest of the school year as his leg healed.
“I think that changed my whole game completely,” Belo said. “I put on so much muscle and so much weight. And that next year I was 20 pounds heavier and stronger.”
After being initially stressed about his timeline, the positives of his situation became more clear.
He redshirted that first season in 2017-18, saving a year of eligibility so he could play three years at a Division I school.
“Back then, I didn’t realize how much it would have blessed me, just giving me more time to be in college,” he said. “I was grateful.”
Belo played the next season at Lamar and averaged 15.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. That helped him earn a scholarship offer from Montana State and first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle.
Sprinkle saw Belo play in a junior college event in Florida the summer before his breakout season and remembers him “dunking on everybody.”
“I knew who he was,” Sprinkle added, “and I knew as soon as I got the job he was the first call I needed to make.”
The end of Belo’s first season at MSU in 2019-20 coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the pandemic severely affected college sports the next season as well, the NCAA granted all current athletes another year of eligibility.
Under normal circumstances — without a broken leg and without a pandemic — Belo would have played two years at a junior college and two years at the Division I level. Instead, Belo has spent four years as a Bobcat and made the most of the extra time available to him, as he has become one of the best and most-decorated basketball players MSU has ever seen.
All that remains of his career is the Big Sky Conference Tournament, which begins this weekend in Boise, Idaho, and potentially a second straight berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Belo has averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds this season for the Bobcats (22-9, 15-3 Big Sky), who enter as the No. 2 seed. Belo’s tremendous career is winding down, but his legacy at MSU will not be soon forgotten.
“He’s been the cornerstone of the program,” Sprinkle said. “The reason we’ve had a lot of success is Jubrile Belo.”
‘I want to dominate’
For the first 16 years of Belo’s life, he was a soccer player.
That was a more traditional sport for children to play in England. But as Belo got older, the sport became more expensive and he didn’t like the team dynamics as much. He switched sports and tried out for the Barking Abbey Basketball Academy.
He was slowly getting better, and though he didn’t play on the top team right away, his coaches knew he had potential — enough to play for a Great Britain national youth team.
“Lloyd Gardner and James Vear, they saved my life,” Belo said, “because the guidance they gave me during that one year gave me so many opportunities.”
Belo really felt himself improving after being passed over in favor of a younger player for a trip to play against an American prep school. An older teammate knew Belo played for fun, but he asked him if he really worked hard. Belo gave it a thought.
“And he’s like, ‘If you have to think about it, then you probably don’t,’” Belo remembered. “And I think that just switched the gear.”
Belo played with a vigor he hadn’t yet displayed, fighting for every rebound and doing everything he could to get noticed. He earned spots on better, more competitive teams and kept growing as a player.
“After that, I just realized there’s certain mindsets that differentiate some people from others,” Belo said. “I was trying to — literally, I don’t care who it is — I want to dominate them. That’s been my mindset since then.”
‘Finally got it done’
Belo made himself into a fine player, but he was still raw. To play basketball in the United States, he had to start at a junior college.
He landed at Lamar, in Colorado’s southeast corner. During preseason training sessions, he remembers the coach bringing players to a track for early morning runs.
“He would just run us out of our shoes,” Belo said. “And that’s probably part of the reason why I got injured my first year. It weakened my knees.”
He played in just seven games and averaged 4.7 points before getting hurt in late November.
“I didn’t tell my mom because I didn’t want her to think this whole thing was just a fail,” Belo said.
She bought him an airline ticket to come home for Christmas, but he couldn’t travel that far with a broken leg. He stayed in Colorado and worried about his future. But by the start of the next semester, he was convinced this was an opportunity to get better.
By the time the 2018-19 season started, he was still playing hurt — the product of a lackluster training staff at Lamar — but he was playing well enough to get noticed. When he left, Belo — listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds — was one of the top 100 JUCO players in the country.
He made a quick impact at MSU, finishing second on the team in points per game (13.1). He also won the Big Sky’s Newcomer of the Year award and was named to the All-Big Sky Third Team as the Bobcats went 16-15 overall.
With a more formal workout schedule and experienced training staff, Belo’s knee pains subsided as well.
“When I got here, Brett (Ritter, the assistant athletic trainer) took care of all of that,” Belo said.
He was second in scoring again the next year (14.0) and named to the all-conference third team again as the Bobcats (13-10, 8-6) made a run to the conference championship game as the No. 5 seed.
He was at his best last season, when he averaged 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and tallied 60 blocks, which put him in the top 40 in the country. For his efforts, he was selected to the All-Big Sky First Team and named the league’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
Along with an experienced core of Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed that reached the Big Sky title game the previous season, Belo and the Bobcats (27-8, 16-4) earned the program’s first conference tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth since 1995-96.
“This is what we talked about ever since we lost the championship game,” Belo said during that celebration as confetti rained down on him. “We finally got it done. I don’t even know the impact of what we’ve just done, but I’m going to find out soon enough.”
‘A warrior’
That could have been a perfect ending: a conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
But Belo hurt his right knee near the end of the regular season. He played through the three Big Sky Tournament games and averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, but he clearly wasn’t himself. He was not at 100% in the NCAA Tournament loss to Texas Tech either, scoring just five points in 25 minutes.
The injury required offseason surgery followed by a few months of downtime. Knowing he had a year of eligibility left, his commitment to MSU never wavered.
That decision exemplified his loyalty to the program even after his most successful personal season. Assistant coach Chris Haslam said Belo could have transferred and played in a bigger conference, but his decision to stay was heartening.
“He never even talked about it. It was never a question,” Haslam said. “He wanted to come back and win it again. I think that shows his character right there.”
In many ways, the people around Belo see that loyalty every day. They recognize his attention to detail and his work ethic. It’s all part of his mindset to dominate the game and any opposing player in front of him.
“Jubrile’s a warrior, and I see it every time he steps on the floor,” junior guard RaeQuan Battle said.
Belo carries an intensity with him on the court that his teammates feed off.
“Good or bad, he’s very, very steady, and I think that’s really good for the rest of our guys,” Haslam said. “He definitely has that focus when the lights are on.”
Stories about Belo’s drive paint a picture of a man who hates to lose and embraces all the minutiae that leads to winning.
“He just wants to dominate,” Sprinkle said. “He takes a lot of pride in the little stuff that a lot of people don’t want to do nowadays.”
Fellow senior Caleb Fuller, a friend from Barking Abbey, transferred to MSU this season and has gotten to see that up close.
“I’ve been watching from afar, and seeing what he’s done I’ve always been amazed by it,” Fuller said. “But really coming in here and seeing the work he puts in and the way he’s embraced his role in the community and on the court and within the team, it’s second to none, man. I respect that guy so much.”
The high standard Belo holds himself to also extends to his teammates as he tries to help them improve.
“JB has been big time for my development as a player and as a person,” sophomore forward Great Osobor said. “When you get to learn from the best player in the league every day, it turns out good for you.”
As his career comes to a close, Belo reflected recently on his long list of accomplishments and indirectly addressed why he never considered transferring away from MSU.
“It’s hard to be consistently good on a winning team. That’s something I’ve tried to do every year,” he said. “You can go to a school that’s not winning as much and have more numbers. But at the end of the day, those numbers, how much does it mean to you if you’re not winning anything?”
‘In the rafters’
Belo left behind his mother and three sisters in England so he could chase his basketball dreams.
When he plays, it’s not only for himself and for his teammates and coaches, but he’s playing for his family. He wants this game to take him places, and he wants to provide for his family in the process.
“I don’t like players that don’t work hard. I don’t like taking shortcuts in the weight room. I don’t take shortcuts on the court,” Belo said. “We’re doing this to better our lives. I don’t have a lot back home. I don’t come from a lot.
“So, like, why would I not put my all into the game when it can provide me with a lot to help my family?”
It’s that kind of perspective that pairs well with Sprinkle. The coach can be demanding, but only because he’s devoted to what he’s built at his alma mater.
“He pushes you a lot differently than a lot of coaches,” Belo said. “He wants you to have a mindset of getting better because you need to understand that this game can do a lot for you.”
When Belo leaves MSU, he’d like to play professionally. He could also see himself getting into coaching, skill development or sports therapy. Those options will be available because of how hard he’s worked the past several years.
“The better you are at basketball, the more opportunities you have to better your life,” he said. “I think that’s why I’m in love with the game. That’s why I don’t have a problem with going all out on the court because I know it’s going to benefit me.”
His hoops journey so far could be called unconventional, but it has been successful.
He was named All-Big Sky Second Team when the league announced its honors for this season Friday, making him the only four-time all-conference honoree in league history. And when you factor in that he’s the only player to win Newcomer of the Year, MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in his career, Belo will be remembered as one of the most-decorated players to come through the Big Sky.
He will also leave MSU with the school records for blocks in a career (currently 160) and in a game (eight), while also ranking sixth in career points (currently 1,560), in the top five in rebounds (currently 749), second in free throws made (currently 507) and second in free throws attempted (currently 691).
“He’s changed this program around — him and Sprink to be honest,” Fuller said. “They’ve been here the whole time together, so if you’re going to say Sprink changed it here, you’ve got to throw Jubrile in there as well.”
As a head coach, Sprinkle has never coached a game without Belo at least on the bench. He said it will be difficult going forward to not have Belo’s leadership in person each day, but he credits Belo for helping set the tone and culture for MSU basketball.
“He’s helped me 100 times more than any ways I could have ever helped him, and he made me a better person,” Sprinkle said.
When more than 4,000 fans packed Worthington Arena for Belo’s final home game, Sprinkle was glad he received a proper standing ovation.
“Jubrile has put four hard years in here, and they’re not going to see another player like Jubrile,” Sprinkle said. “We’re going to keep getting good players, but Jubrile is special.”
So special that his teammates have advocated for finding a way to remember his impact at MSU forever.
“Number 13 should go in the rafters,” Osobor said. “What he’s done for MSU, what he means to the Bobcats, he’s a special player.”
Whether Belo’s jersey is retired or not, his legacy is indisputable. When he arrived four years ago, he couldn’t have known his career would play out this way. He hopes to be remembered for being loyal to the game and to his teammates and for what they accomplished together.
But more than anything, like any son, he’s glad to have made his mother proud.
“I think that’s what makes me the most happy, just knowing that she’s really happy that I’ve accomplished all these things,” Belo said. “That’s what I wanted to really accomplish, just making my mom proud and just winning.”
