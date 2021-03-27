The redshirt freshman played in just one game this season, on Feb. 13 against Eastern Washington when he played three minutes and recorded an assist.
Owens, a 5-foot-9 guard, redshirted the 2019-20 season after graduating from Billings West, where he was twice an all-state selection. He previously was a wide receiver on the University of Montana football team.
The list of players also transferring out of MSU includes Caleb Bellach, Mike Hood, Finn Fleute and Bilal Shabazz. Bellach announced his commitment to Montana Tech earlier this week.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.