Jesse Owens applauds from the bench during a game against Eastern Washington on Jan. 18, 2020, at Worthington Arena.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

Jesse Owens on Friday became the fifth Montana State player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The redshirt freshman played in just one game this season, on Feb. 13 against Eastern Washington when he played three minutes and recorded an assist.

Owens, a 5-foot-9 guard, redshirted the 2019-20 season after graduating from Billings West, where he was twice an all-state selection. He previously was a wide receiver on the University of Montana football team.

The list of players also transferring out of MSU includes Caleb Bellach, Mike Hood, Finn Fleute and Bilal Shabazz. Bellach announced his commitment to Montana Tech earlier this week.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

