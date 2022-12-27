Montana State wrapped up a 7-6 showing in non-conference games to start the season with a loss at No. 5 Arizona last week.
The start of Big Sky play on Thursday signals the start of the time of year when games get more meaningful and perhaps the bench gets a bit shorter as coaches rely on veteran players more than their underclassmen.
It remains to be seen what Jed Miller’s role will be or how many minutes are available to him once conference play begins, but in the first seven weeks of the season he was a reliable jolt of offense for the Bobcats.
The true freshman from Agoura Hills, California, joined MSU this summer with a reputation for being a talented shooter. So far, Miller has only built on that expectation as he is third on the team with 11 3-pointers despite playing in only eight games and for 69 total minutes.
“It’s all confidence with me,” Miller said. “Part of the reason I committed here was I knew coach Sprinkle would give me that confidence. If I tried to play for a program where they wouldn’t let me shoot anything, basically, it would be hard for me to succeed.”
Miller caught the attention of MSU’s coaching staff his senior year of high school when he scored 62 points in a single game. That was in the 2020-21 season, though, so the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from being widely recruited. Also, the Bobcats didn’t yet have a roster slot available for him.
Without many options but knowing Montana State was still interested, he did a prep year at Southern California Academy — which operates similarly to a junior college but without using a year of eligibility. Miller later committed to MSU in November 2021.
He attracted more attention from other colleges during that prep year, but he said, “I knew this would be the place for me.”
At 6-foot-2, Miller is playing behind older point guards Darius Brown II and Robert Ford III this season. Miller said “there’s a lot to learn from them.” He watches how they run an offense, how they defend and how they carry themselves so that he can grow his game. At the moment, though, he delivers a succinct recap of his own responsibilities.
“When I get in, just don’t mess up,” Miller said. “I just need to do my job and be ready to shoot anything that comes to me.”
Miller is 11 of 22 on 3-pointers to start his career (and 1 of 4 on shots inside the arc).
Head coach Danny Sprinkle said Miller’s development has been advanced by the competition he sees outside of games.
“It’s been great for him to get guarded by Rob and Darius every day in practice,” Sprinkle said.
“They’re physical, older guards, and they’re four or five years older than him. He’s responded. He’s gotten way better since the summer with handling pressure and even defending. He’s still got to continue to work on his defense, and a lot of that is just time and putting him in those game situations, but he’s done a tremendous job.”
Of the eight games Miller has played, two of them (at Oregon and at Arizona) were for just one minute. In his six other games, he’s played at least six minutes and as many as 18.
Miller’s two longest times on the court this season came against non-Division I opponents: 18 minutes against Warner Pacific on Nov. 18 and 15 minutes against Northwest Indian College on Dec. 17. Those were also his two highest-scoring outings, with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
He grabbed eight rebounds against WPU and four boards against NWIC.
Miller also has eight steals so far this year, and he’s committed just two turnovers. His 12 assists also help show that while he may be a shoot-first point guard, shooting is not all he can do.
“One of the first games, I remember, I got put in when I wasn’t really expecting it. I had to take a deep breath, and my nerves were rattling and everything,” Miller said. “I just had to slow down and remember who I was. I feel like every time I am getting in now, I just have to let my confidence carry myself no matter how I’m feeling mentally.”
Redshirt freshman Alex Germer’s role for the rest of the year is also to be determined because he’s playing behind several older or more-established post players.
Aside from playing a combined four minutes against Oregon and Omaha, Germer has played in just two games this season — the contests against Warner Pacific and Northwest Indian College. He scored 10 points in each of those games, though, showing a little bit of what he can offer after redshirting all of last season.
“Obviously he can shoot it,” Sprinkle said of Germer, a Missoula Sentinel graduate who scored over 1,000 points in his prep career, including a 51-point game with 13 3-pointers. “He can really score the ball down on the block too. He’s gotten a lot more physical with his size. He can play the four or the five. He’s got to bang with Caleb (Fuller) and Sam (Lecholat) and Jubrile (Belo) and Great (Osobor), four big guys, and he’s gotten better and better.”
Germer, at 6-8, is part of a deep position group, which limits his time on the floor. But he has relished the time that has been given to him.
“It’s awesome practicing every day with these guys and finally getting on the court and playing with them,” he said.
He practiced with the team all of last season, of course, but he couldn’t play in games. So he worked on getting stronger and making sure he knew all of the team’s plays.
“There’s no limit on the weight room. You can always get stronger,” Germer said. “So I was always in the weight room and working on my shot. You can never perfect those things, you can always keep getting better.”
Given their youth, it’s unclear how Miller and Germer will be used in the final three months of the season. But Sprinkle said it’s been encouraging to see the younger players log good minutes in the first part of the schedule.
“Those guys work their butt off in practice too,” Sprinkle said. “You can only play so many guys in a game. It was great they took advantage of that opportunity (against NWIC) because we know they’re capable of doing that. They show some flashes in practice, and it’s good for those young guys to just get under the lights when the popcorn’s popping and the pressure’s on and you have to make those shots.”
