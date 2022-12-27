Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State wrapped up a 7-6 showing in non-conference games to start the season with a loss at No. 5 Arizona last week.

The start of Big Sky play on Thursday signals the start of the time of year when games get more meaningful and perhaps the bench gets a bit shorter as coaches rely on veteran players more than their underclassmen.

It remains to be seen what Jed Miller’s role will be or how many minutes are available to him once conference play begins, but in the first seven weeks of the season he was a reliable jolt of offense for the Bobcats.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you