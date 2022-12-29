Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The opening to Big Sky Conference play was just as physical as expected.

Montana State’s 72-58 win over Idaho on Thursday at Worthington Arena, on the face of it, isn’t terribly indicative of how tough the game was.

The Bobcats were the first in the Big Sky to get a look at the Vandals’ 6-foot-9 junior center Isaac Jones, a Wenatchee Valley College transfer who led the conference in scoring entering the game at 18.9 points per outing.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you