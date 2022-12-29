The opening to Big Sky Conference play was just as physical as expected.
Montana State’s 72-58 win over Idaho on Thursday at Worthington Arena, on the face of it, isn’t terribly indicative of how tough the game was.
The Bobcats were the first in the Big Sky to get a look at the Vandals’ 6-foot-9 junior center Isaac Jones, a Wenatchee Valley College transfer who led the conference in scoring entering the game at 18.9 points per outing.
The Bobcats’ (8-6, 1-0) defense made it difficult for Jones for all of his 21 minutes.
“He’s a great player, and we knew we had to make it hard on him,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “But I know I got two damn good bigs too, and he has to deal with them on the other end of the floor.”
Indeed, Montana State’s Jubrile Belo — the league’s reigning Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year — and Great Osobor caused problems for Jones and the rest of the Vandals all evening.
Belo shot 8 of 12 from the floor and added three free throws on his way to a team-high 19 points. He added eight rebounds, four assists and one block. Osobor had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting with two boards, two assists and three blocks.
Montana State’s post players welcomed Jones to the league in a dominating way.
“We wanted to get them in foul trouble early because that can change the whole dynamics of the game if you can get their main big out,” guard Tyler Patterson said. “Jubrile and Great do a really good job of, when we throw it in, most teams are going to double them, so they’re kicking it right back out to shooters. And once we hit shots, it opens it back up inside.”
Patterson was the main beneficiary of the ball being kicked to the outside, as he tallied a season-high 17 points with the help of five 3-pointers after coming off the bench for the first time all year. He hadn’t hit more than two shots from the outside in a game all season, and he entered Thursday shooting 27.6% from the perimeter this year.
The junior had been waiting for a game like this.
“I hold myself to a way higher standard than what’s been going on this season,” Patterson said, “and you’ve just got to trust yourself that at some point it’s going to turn around. Everyone believes in me, I believe in myself, so it was just a matter of time.”
Patterson’s shooting was especially timely in the first half. The MSU offense had trouble moving the ball and finding unobscured passing lanes. It didn’t help matters that RaeQuan Battle picked up two fouls in the first 45 seconds of the game.
“I told (Patterson) this week I was going to bring him off the bench because I wanted him to relax,” Sprinkle said. “I said, ‘Just get back to being you. Play with a little bit of a chip on your shoulder, and any time you’re open, you need to shoot that thing.’ We need him aggressive because he adds a totally different dimension when he’s making those shots.”
That message seems to have been received.
Patterson hit his first 3-pointer 40 seconds after checking into the game, and he later added a shorter jumper for five quick points.
For a time, Idaho (6-8, 0-1) kept pace with the Bobcats, but that changed with about nine minutes left in the first half. The Vandals’ Trey Smith and Yusef Salih hit jumpers on consecutive possessions to get within two points at 18-16.
Patterson’s second 3-pointer followed and kick-started a 16-4 run to end the half. In that stretch, Patterson added two more outside shots. He had 14 points in the first half, and MSU led by exactly that margin at halftime, 34-20.
Belo and Osobor scored nine and six points, respectively, in the first half, helping lift the offense with Battle on the bench.
“It was tough to adapt to that because Rae is one of our main guys that we look to,” Belo said, “but when Rae was out, I just took it upon myself to be aggressive. Obviously, I don’t feel like I can be guarded that easily, so I just thought, ‘Let me show my presence on the court.’”
Montana State’s lead swelled to 23 points with 13 minutes, 33 seconds to play in the second half after a 3-pointer from Sam Lecholat, a four-point play from Battle and Patterson’s fifth 3-pointer. Battle finished with 13 points in the second half.
Idaho kept the pressure on, though, getting back to within 11 with 2 minutes to play. But the Vandals would get no closer.
Idaho point guard Divant’e Moffitt shot 8 of 20 and finished with 20 points, and Nigel Burris had 11 points and 11 boards. Jones fouled out with just six points and four rebounds, tying his season lows in both categories. It was his second time this season not reaching double figures in points.
“I knew that on the offensive end, he’s going to have to see us as well,” Belo said of matching up with Jones. “I just tried to be as aggressive as I could, try to get him in foul trouble. Just go at him and make him guard, tire him out. And on defense, we were really collapsing in, so any time he had a post touch, we were on that. We weren’t going to let him get comfortable.”
There are 17 more conference games to go — starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Worthington Arena against Eastern Washington, which beat Montana 87-80 on Thursday — but it was vital, Patterson said, to get off to a 1-0 start.
“It’s a big statement, to ourselves and other teams around the conference, that we’re going to fight,” he said. “Our goal is to be the toughest team, because the toughest team usually wins the conference.”
