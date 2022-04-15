Kellen Tynes entered the transfer portal on Friday, becoming the fourth Montana State player to do so this offseason.
Tynes, who is 6-foot-3, played two seasons for the Bobcats. He played in all 35 games this season, primarily as a defensive backup at point guard, as the team won the Big Sky regular season and tournament championships.
“Thank you Montana State for the best 2 years of my life!” Tynes wrote in a Twitter post announcing his intent to transfer. “Thank you to my coaches, teammates and everybody else I met along the way. I’ve been able to accomplish my dreams in a place that I love.”
Tynes joins Issac Spears, Borja Fernandez and Jasper Reinalda in the transfer portal.
Tynes averaged 7.8 minutes and 1.1 points per game this year. He scored a season-high five points on two occasions: at St. Thomas on Dec. 11, when he also had five steals, and against Northern Colorado in the final game of the regular season on March 5. He scored just one point combined in three Big Sky tournament games, and he scored two points while playing nine minutes in MSU’s loss to Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18.
Tynes shot 14 of 40 (35%) from the field and 2 of 6 on 3-pointers during the season.
He finished the season with 39 points, 20 steals, 31 assists and 30 rebounds.
