Basketball is one of those weird sports where 3.6 seconds is an eternity.
It was very nearly the amount of time Jalen Cone needed. The speedy Northern Arizona point guard raced the length of the court and went virtually unchallenged on his way to the hoop. But his layup both missed and was not out of his hands in time anyway.
By the slimmest of margins, Montana State escaped what would have been a disastrous loss on Thursday at Worthington Arena. Prior to Cone’s race against time, MSU’s Great Osobor scored in the lane through contact, giving the Bobcats a 69-68 victory.
The win avoided a loss to one of the Big Sky’s bottom teams. The Lumberjacks are now 6-17 overall and 2-8 in the league. They are 1-12 on road and neutral courts this season and yet controlled most of the game.
NAU won rebounds 36-28 and hit 10 3-pointers, including five from Trenton McLaughlin alone. The Bobcats led for only 43 seconds but are now 16-8 overall and 9-2 in the conference. As the Bobcats keep chasing Eastern Washington for the top of the Big Sky, they can’t afford close calls like this one.
Aside from the win, there wasn’t much positive to take away from the game.
“Credit to NAU and Coach (Shane) Burcar, they came in with an edge,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “They outefforted us, they outtoughed us, they outshot us. I have no idea how we won the game. I’ll give our guys credit, they found a way and that’s what good teams do, but we’ve got to have an edge to us.”
The Lumberjacks entered the final minute with a three-point lead, but MSU’s Darius Brown II scored on a floater to cut it to one. On NAU’s next offensive possession, Jubrile Belo and Tyler Patterson cornered Cone on the sideline and Patterson came away with a steal.
Cone fouled Patterson, who then hit two free throws for a 67-66 lead with 30 seconds remaining.
After MSU’s RaeQuan Battle was called for a foul, NAU’s Xavier Fuller hit his free throws with 17 seconds left. The Bobcats didn’t call a timeout and, instead, Brown got beneath the Big Sky logo in the paint and dished the ball to Osobor, who did the rest.
“I’m ready. I’ve been playing this game a long time, and I work,” Osobor said. “I feel like when you work and you’re confident, it’s all going to pay off. I thank God. He’s given me the opportunity to play the game that I love at a high level, and I feel like when the ball came to my hands, I was like, ‘I’m gonna go get a bucket.’”
That score gave Osobor the last of his 11 points. Battle followed his career-high 32 points on Saturday at Sacramento State with 21 on Thursday on 8-of-14 shooting. Fifteen of those points came in the second half to complete the comeback.
“I’m just trying to be the anchor of the team,” Battle said. “A lot of dudes look up to me and Jubrile and Great, for example. If we don’t perform the way we should, the rest of the team is going to deflate. We need to bring all the energy and the rest of the team will follow along.”
Belo played his second consecutive game with his left hand heavily bandaged after the webbing between his pinky and ring finger got sliced open on something of a freak play last week at Portland State. With four stitches in that hand, he finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. It was his fifth double-double of the season.
“It really is limiting me because me and Great, we go over our right shoulder a lot. It’s hard to play like this,” Belo said. “I just had to tough it out. I can’t think about it like that. I still was able to finish with my left because I’ve got three working fingers. I just had to tough it out.”
Belo also had two blocks in the first half, giving him 150 for his career, the most in MSU history. He passed Dewey Michaels, who had 149 from 1991-95.
Montana State closed the first half on a 7-1 run, salvaging what had been a pretty uninspiring opening 20 minutes.
The Lumberjacks shot about as well (12 of 32, 37.5%) from the field as the Bobcats (10 of 27, 37%), but they had control of the game early thanks to four first-half 3-pointers and nine offensive rebounds (they finished with 14).
MSU found some success early in getting the ball underneath to Belo. He had 11 points (5 of 6 on free throws) in the first half. Nick Gazelas had seven points at the break — the last four of which came on a 3-pointer and foul shot with five seconds left in the half to cap the 7-1 run.
MSU had trailed by nine points several times in the first half but battled back at each instance. The Lumberjacks led just 33-30 at the half.
A Belo layup and a Battle dunk to open the second half put MSU ahead for the first time since early in the game, but a 7-0 run for NAU followed and the Lumberjacks led the remainder of the half until Patterson’s free throws with 30 seconds left. Patterson finished with five points.
McLaughlin scored 19 points for NAU (16 in the second half), and Fuller had 17. Cone ended with 13.
Sprinkle feels he was “too soft” on his players this week. The Bobcats collectively understand they will need a better showing on Saturday when they host Northern Colorado at 4 p.m.
“Obviously we’ve got the talent,” Osobor said, “but at the end of the day, the Big Sky is a tough conference. Every team is going to come and give us their best shot. We’ve got to be ready to take the challenge every single game.”
