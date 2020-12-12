Tyler Patterson had an inkling, but he didn’t know for sure until minutes before Montana State’s season opener.
The last time the Bobcats gathered in the locker room before tip-off, the freshman guard found out. In his first collegiate game, he’d be in the starting lineup Nov. 25 against UNLV.
“It obviously is something I'll never forget,” Patterson said. “It was a great first game. The whole team did well. That was just something I'll always remember.”
Patterson said his mindset didn’t change once he was named a starter. He focused on his strength of shooting 3-pointers. His favorite moment in the opener was hitting his first 3 two minutes into the game.
Patterson caught the pass from senior Xavier Bishop and already had his feet set to unload from the corner. When he does that, “He's an elite shooter,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said.
All Patterson has done since then is make every 3 he’s taken.
Through two games, Patterson is 6 of 6 from behind the arc and he’s only attempted one 2-pointer this season. He’s racked up 18 points — nine in each game — and already proved to be a key part of the Bobcats’ attack. At 6-foot-8, he has room to improve as a defender and rebounder, too.
MSU (1-1) next faces Yellowstone Christian at 2 p.m. Sunday at Worthington Arena and Patterson will have a chance to continue his hot start.
“He's a confident kid. It's who he is. He's quiet but he's confident,” Sprinkle said. “He's put the work in shooting the basketball. So I knew he's going to shoot the ball well, because that's just what he does.”
As a senior at Mount Si (Washington) High School last year, Patterson was pivotal in helping the Wildcats win a Class 4A state championship, the classification with the largest schools.
Patterson and Mount Si faced top teams that featured recent NBA draft pick Nico Mannion and projected first-round pick Josh Christopher. Patterson scored 32 points in the matchup with Christopher. He also played on the Adidas AAU circuit, exposing himself to top talent on a regular basis.
“Playing against those high-level players, it just helps you,” Patterson said. “You can't do that enough to prepare you for college. Being able to have those opportunities, it just helps me out now and it will help me in the future.”
Patterson acclimated quickly to college, first by being pleasantly surprised by the quality of restaurants in Bozeman — his favorites are MacKenzie River Pizza and Ted’s — and then by smoothly handling whenever classes needed to shift to online mid-semester.
The freshman said he’s had to quarantine “a couple times” because of COVID-19 protocols. But he feels lucky to be in a place where he can still return to practice since some other teams have been limited more strictly.
“You can't get caught up in it,” Patterson said. “You just got to be like, 'Man, it sucks, but I got to do it. Got to deal with it.' And then just get back out on the court and play.”
While Patterson didn’t have college experience, his early success isn’t a surprise to teammates who watched him in practice. A week before the season began, senior point guard Xavier Bishop said, “(Patterson is) probably shooting the ball the best right now” of anyone on the team.
When asked in a press conference Wednesday about Patterson’s 6 for 6 start, Sprinkle interupted the question, smiled and said, “Don't be jinxing him.” The coach went on to compliment Patterson’s shot selection, pointing out that five of his six 3s featured a simple catch and shoot.
He’s reached this point by practicing his shooting on his own time often before and after practice, Sprinkle said.
“During our practicies, it seems like he hasn't missed for a couple weeks,” Sprinkle said.
In the opener against UNLV, Patterson was beat off the dribble twice at the beginning of the game. He acknowledges he’s still adjusting to the strength of opponents in college. He wants to become a better defender and he takes it personally when he’s scored on.
As the game went on, though, he learned. Late in the second half against Pacific, he knocked down a crucial shot that helped force overtime.
It may be foreshadowing what’s to come.
“His future is extremely bright,” Sprinkle said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.