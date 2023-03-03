The Montana State men’s basketball team had four individuals recognized by the Big Sky Conference on Friday as the conference office announced its award winners.
RaeQuan Battle earned First Team All-Big Sky honors, Jubrile Belo made the Second Team, plus Darius Brown II earned a spot on the Third Team while also earning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors. Great Osobor rounded out the individual awards by being named the Big Sky’s Top Reserve.
This year marks the second straight season in which MSU has had a First Team All-Big Sky selection, the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and the Top Reserve.
With a penchant for dazzling dunks and scoring efficiently around screens, Battle had a breakthrough junior season. The junior from Tulalip, Washington, led MSU with 17.1 points per game on 47.2% shooting, plus was the Big Sky’s sixth-leading scorer in conference play.
Battle had 27 double-figure scoring nights, had seven 20-point outings and two 30-point performances. His 529 points this season are not only a career-best but also rank tied for the 19th most points in a single season at Montana State. With 989 points heading into the Big Sky Conference Tournament weekend, he is 11 points shy of eclipsing 1,000 career points between his time at Washington and Montana State.
Wrapping up his career as one of the best big men in MSU history, Belo averaged 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season. Belo leads the team with six double-doubles. During his Montana State career,
Belo ranks sixth in points (1,560), fifth in rebounds (749), plus second in free throws made (507) and free throw attempts (691). He also broke MSU’s career blocks record this season and has 160 and counting.
Additionally, he is one of five active Division I players with over 1,500 career points, 700 rebounds and 150 blocks, joining Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile and Chattanooga’s Jake Stephens. With this award, Belo has earned all-conference honors for the fourth time in his highly decorated career.
Competing as a Bobcat for the first time after starting his career at Cal State Northridge, Brown was the toughest backcourt defender in the Big Sky this season. The redshirt junior averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and a conference-leading 1.9 steals per game. The do-it-all point guard was a steady presence in the MSU backcourt on both ends of the floor.
He is one of two Big Sky players to have a double-figure scoring night, a 10-plus rebounding night and dish out more than 10 assists this season (the other is EWU’s Cedric Coward, who had a triple-double against non-Division I Northwest Indian College in December). On offense, Brown’s 16 assists against Middle Tennessee State tied the single-game school record.
Not many Big Sky teams have a backup forward as skilled as Osobor. The sophomore from Bradford, England, is MSU’s third-leading scorer at 9.7 points per game and the second-leading rebounder at 4.4 boards per game — all while averaging just 18.4 minutes per game.
Osobor has broken his career high with 23 points and tied his career-best with 12 rebounds this season, plus he recorded the first three double-doubles of his collegiate career this season.
