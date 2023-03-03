Let the news come to you

The Montana State men’s basketball team had four individuals recognized by the Big Sky Conference on Friday as the conference office announced its award winners.

RaeQuan Battle earned First Team All-Big Sky honors, Jubrile Belo made the Second Team, plus Darius Brown II earned a spot on the Third Team while also earning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors. Great Osobor rounded out the individual awards by being named the Big Sky’s Top Reserve.

This year marks the second straight season in which MSU has had a First Team All-Big Sky selection, the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and the Top Reserve.


