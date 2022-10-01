Caleb Fuller did his undergraduate studies at UC Davis before transferring to Montana State this summer, so he was certainly interested in Saturday evening’s football game between the Bobcats and the Aggies.
“Definitely UC Davis,” Fuller said of his rooting interests. “I know it’s bad, but I’ve only been in Bozeman for three months and I was there for four years, so you can’t blame me for my loyalties.”
Despite the playful recoil of nearby teammates Tyler Patterson and Darius Brown II — the latter of whom is also a transfer, from Cal State Northridge — Fuller said his welcome into the MSU program has been quite smooth.
“I really love it so far,” he said. “I love the competitiveness of it. It’s a nice community. They really care about sports over here, and it’s been all love since I’ve been here.”
The Bobcats are just a few days into their preseason training that can includes up to 20 practice hours per week, which allows for even more time for the team’s newcomers and returners to get more acquainted.
Of course, the players spent the summer together working out in small groups, and the entire team embarked on a European tour in early August that only enhanced team cohesion.
“I feel like it was more of a team chemistry trip than a basketball trip,” said Brown, a 6-foot-2 point guard. “Obviously we got to play against other people and see the other side of the world. But more than that, it was just about getting along and meshing the new guys with the old guys.”
That process was ushered forward even more on Saturday as the players stuck around after a two-hour practice in Shroyer Gym to hear former NBA general manager Dennis Lindsey speak at a coaching clinic put on by MSU’s Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford.
Lindsey, drawing on experience in the front offices of three NBA teams during his career, touched on several aspects of team-building that were geared at times toward the players and coaches alike.
“It’s hard to win anywhere,” he said. “You’ve got to respect your league, you’ve got to respect your competition.”
Fuller, a 6-5, 210-pound guard, was glad to have Lindsey address the team.
“He dropped a lot of gems in there,” Fuller said. “My biggest takeaway was when he was talking about Tim Duncan and Hakeem (Olajuwon) and how when they played he related it to watching Picasso paint. They’re so meticulous in their work. They’re in there constantly, and everything they do has a purpose behind it.”
It was a valuable anecdote to share in front of a team that features five newcomers — Fuller, Brown, Idaho State transfer Rob Ford III and freshmen Jed Miller and Luca Colceag — and nine returners — Patterson, Jubrile Belo, Great Osobor, RaeQuan Battle, Nick Gazelas, Sam Lecholat, Patrick McMahon, Carter Ash and Alex Germer.
As part of his presentation, Lindsey said much of the team’s leadership will have to come from the returning group, even if it’s a little uncomfortable.
“The challenge for you returners is to move the new guys in the right direction,” he said. “Some of that may mean one or two of you maybe played a little bit more last year than (you will) this year, but if it’s right for the group and that’s what the coach needs, you’ve got to accept it.”
Brown arrived on campus about a week after the other new players because he took a vacation with his family to celebrate his graduation from CSUN. He was impressed with the atmosphere around the team once he got settled in town.
“When I got here I noticed really the togetherness of everybody, even the new guys who were just getting here,” he said. “I was only a week behind and felt like everybody was already clicking to a level that I’m not really used to.”
Since then, he and Fuller have worked to find where they fit in on the team.
“Obviously, they had a great team last year,” Fuller said. “We got a bunch of new guys, and we’re just trying to find a way to mesh with, obviously, guys like Jubrile and RaeQuan and Tyler that were really good last year. For me personally, I’m just trying to come in and play my game in a way that showcases their skills and mine at the same time.”
Fuller said he noticed the program’s competitiveness right away. That core principle of basketball was one of Lindsey’s talking points as well.
“If you’re a bad, bad practice team, you have no shot,” Lindsey told the crowd. “I’m a big believer in: the battle is won before the battle is fought.”
Lindsey narrowed down even further on the topic, saying how coaches, trainers, managers and the players themselves can sense when or if a player is not giving it their all.
“You players always know. You can never, ever, ever fool a locker room,” Lindsey said. “If you’re a fraud, if you’re not competitive, if you’re not realistic in your expectations, you’re always going to get exposed. You can never, ever fool a locker room.”
With memories of the team’s Big Sky Conference championship and ensuing NCAA Tournament berth still fresh in his mind, Patterson said the Bobcats have already set the goal of returning to that stage.
“That was the standard from the day everybody got back to campus,” Patterson said. “Everybody has something to work for.”
