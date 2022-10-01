Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Caleb Fuller did his undergraduate studies at UC Davis before transferring to Montana State this summer, so he was certainly interested in Saturday evening’s football game between the Bobcats and the Aggies.

“Definitely UC Davis,” Fuller said of his rooting interests. “I know it’s bad, but I’ve only been in Bozeman for three months and I was there for four years, so you can’t blame me for my loyalties.”

Despite the playful recoil of nearby teammates Tyler Patterson and Darius Brown II — the latter of whom is also a transfer, from Cal State Northridge — Fuller said his welcome into the MSU program has been quite smooth.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you