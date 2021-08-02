Former Montana State player Tyler Hall makes Knicks Summer League team By Chronicle Staff Aug 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State's Tyler Hall works against a Weber State defender on Jan. 24, 2019, at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Montana State basketball player Tyler Hall will be a member of the New York Knicks Summer League team, the team announced Monday afternoon.The all-time leading scorer for the Montana State men’s program and the Big Sky Conference (2,518 points), Hall went undrafted in 2019’s NBA Draft, but he was taken fourth in the G League Draft that year by the Westchester Knicks.He spent the 2020-21 season with that team, averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. He shot 41.8% from the field overall and 41.5% on 3-pointers. Hall was signed briefly to the New York Knicks during their season on Dec. 12 before being released two days later.Originally from Rock Island, Illinois, Hall played with MSU from 2016-19 and earned All-Big Sky Conference honors all four years.The NBA Summer League runs from Aug. 8-17 in Las Vegas. All 75 games from the annual event will air on ESPN networks or NBATV. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Hall Montana Sport Basketball Basketball Player Knicks Summer League Team New York Knicks Team Scorer Recommended for you