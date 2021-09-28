top story Former Montana State player Nico Harrison settles in as new general manager of Dallas Mavericks By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 New Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks at an introductory press conference on July 15 in Dallas. AP Nico Harrison (center) celebrates with teammates after beating Weber State in the Big Sky Conference championship game on March 9, 1996. MSU Athletics/Contributed Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban (left) laughs with new general manager Nico Harrison during a press conference formally introducing Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd on July 15 in Dallas. AP New Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison (left) and new head coach Jason Kidd are shown at an introductory press conference on July 15 in Dallas. AP Nico Harrison scored more than 1,000 points in his three-year career at Montana State. He earned all-Big Sky honors each of his three seasons. MSU Athletics/Contributed After graduating from Montana State in 1996, Nico Harrison played professionally overseas and then went to work at Nike for 19 years. MSU Athletics/Contributed When the NBA's Summer League descended on Las Vegas for two weeks in August, Nico Harrison received more attention than ever.The former Montana State player and Nike executive had spent parts of the last 19 summers in Vegas meeting with players and watching exhibition games featuring NBA rookies and hopefuls. But this year, he was just weeks removed from being introduced as the new general manager of the Dallas Mavericks.Suddenly, everybody wanted to speak with him. “More equipment and operations guys and film guys and coaches are looking for jobs, so they’re hunting me out,” Harrison told the Chronicle this summer. “In the past, people weren’t worried about me.”After transferring from Army, Harrison was a three-time all-Big Sky selection (1993-96) and a 1,000-point scorer for the Bobcats, who went to the NCAA Tournament in his final season. Also a standout in the classroom, Harrison is just one of three players in the program’s history to be named an academic all-American.He graduated in 1996 and played overseas for seven years in Belgium, Japan and Lebanon. Harrison was also briefly in pharmaceutical sales before applying for a lower-level field rep position with Nike after his playing days ended.He said he got the position by “dumb luck,” but he turned it into a nearly two-decade career by being “authentically” himself and lending his business mind to superstar athletes. Before leaving the footwear and athletic apparel giant, Harrison was the vice president of North America basketball operations.Now 48, Harrison feels he is ready for a new challenge.“I’m proud of the career I had at Nike, so it’s not like I feel I’m leaving anything on the table,” he said.Harrison said the move from Oregon to Texas was with the approval of his wife, Darlise, who he married in 2008, and their two daughters, Nia and Noelle.With the Mavericks, Harrison inherited a team that went 42-30 in a shortened 2020-21 season and finished fifth in the Western Conference. He said he was lured to the position by the notion of an “amazing” owner in Mark Cuban, former Mavs point guard Jason Kidd as head coach and burgeoning superstar Luka Dončić.“It kind of checks all the boxes,” Harrison said.Harrison has had offers to join front offices around the NBA in the past, but he turned them down. The Mavericks announced the hirings of Kidd and Harrison on the same day in late June. The GM said they were not necessarily a package deal, but they had discussed working together at some point eventually.“Jason and I have talked about being a coach and a GM for the last three or four years,” Harrison said. “It’s something we often talked about.”Harrison’s first major move was re-signing Dončić to a $207 million extension that keeps him in Dallas through 2026-27. Harrison and other executives traveled to Dončić’s native Slovenia in early August to complete the signing and show respect to the 22-year-old guard.“I think going over there shows him that we’re really invested in him as a person,” Harrison said. “And seeing where he grew up, it just takes it to another level.”Harrison’s mindset is likely a continuation from his time as a Nike employee, when he was described as having a knack for creating deep relationships with star athletes, including Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant. Kidd, too, played in Nikes for most of his career, and Dončić was a Nike client before being drafted into the NBA in 2018. Harrison said he believes he found success at Nike because he tried to treat big-name athletes as regular people instead of showering them with adulation because of their fame.The NBA has seen a small shift recently toward hiring executives without traditional front office experience. Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers and Leon Rose of the New York Knicks are both former successful sports agents and were hired to guide their teams’ basketball operations in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Going back further, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers was hired in 2011 after a career as an agent.Harrison comes into the NBA from the basketball world but not from the same starting point as his counterparts on other teams. He posited that he and the aforementioned former agents were hired less because of their standing relationships with some of the game’s best players and more so because of their ability to cultivate those relationships in the first place.When pressed with the notion of why teams might be more willing to deviate away from organizational ranks, Harrison thought for a while before considering a team’s priorities.“I really think everybody’s trying to look for an advantage, and they’re going to look high and low and wide to try to find an advantage,” he said. “It’s this way in any job. It’s about finding the right people, and maybe they don’t know everything, but they have the skill set to eventually learn everything.”He continued by saying hiring traditional front office personnel could be so a team “hits the ground running” once a transition is made. Outside hires might be more useful in “playing the long game.”Harrison thinks he falls into the latter group.“I’m willing to give up a bit of a slow start to have a fast finish,” Harrison said.Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle has nothing but confidence in his former teammate as he enters a new career path. Sprinkle suspects Harrison’s “connections around the NBA and the entire basketball world” will play a role in his success.“He’s going to be a tremendous GM because he’s a people person,” Sprinkle said. “He gets along with everybody, and he is extremely, extremely intelligent. He’s very prepared, and he’s very organized.”Both Sprinkle and Harrison said they keep in touch through a group chat with other former Bobcats. Harrison has watched from afar as Sprinkle has turned MSU back into a Big Sky contender since being hired in 2019.“I knew he was going to be amazing,” Harrison said. “He’s such a great person, he’s such a great basketball mind. MSU was lucky to get him."Harrison said he still has a few moves that help him in the occasional pick-up game he'll find, but since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn't played as much as he'd like. His biggest priority now is learning as much as he can in his new position.He said he plans to draw on his past experience of leading large teams of employees toward a common goal, but the setting is different now. It's not "second nature" anymore.How quickly it becomes so, if it does, will be vital in the Mavericks' title hopes."I'm going to be challenged daily just because I'm not an expert in it," he said. "I'm just continually learning, soaking up as much knowledge as I can from everybody. I'm learning and putting my own spin on it." 