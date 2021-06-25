The shakeup in the Dallas Mavericks organization gained some clarity Friday as reports emerged that longtime Nike executive and former Montana State men’s basketball player Nico Harrison would be named the team’s new general manager and president of basketball operations.
Additionally, Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd, who won a title with the Mavericks in 2011, has been chosen as the team’s next head coach.
Harrison, who is originally from Portland, Oregon, transferred to Montana State after one season at West Point and was a three-time all-Big Sky selection from 1993-96.
In just three years, he scored 1,059 points. He remains 10th in program history with 121 career steals. He played one season, his senior year, with current MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle.
As a senior, Harrison averaged a career-best 13.7 points per game and helped MSU go 21-9 en route to the Big Sky title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Harrison was a three-time academic all-Big Sky honoree and a CoSIDA Academic All-American his senior year. He was inducted into MSU’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
In his role at Nike, Harrison has long been responsible for identifying basketball talent for the athletic brand to pursue. On social media on Friday, Harrison’s hiring was universally praised. His supporters touted his eye for the sport and his ability to build relationships with players across the NBA.
Harrison has been in Nike’s basketball division for nearly 20 years, rising through the ranks through connections with stars such as the late Kobe Bryant. He’s also had interactions with current Mavericks guard Luka Doncic through shoe contracts.
A person with direct knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
Carlisle, who took the Indiana job Thursday, gave ESPN an unsolicited endorsement of Kidd for his old job because of the impact Carlisle thought Kidd could have on Doncic.
Harrison was on board with the Kidd hiring, the source told AP.
It’s already the third head coaching stop for the 48-year-old Kidd, who took Brooklyn to the second round in his debut in 2013-14 before bolting for Milwaukee. Kidd was fired during his fourth season with the Bucks after first-round exits two of his first three years. He was 139-152 with the Bucks after going 44-38 with the Nets.
Kidd, who is coming off two seasons on Frank Vogel’s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, had two stints as a player in Dallas, the second highlighted by the franchise’s only title when he directed the offense that ran through star Dirk Nowitzki. His career started with the Mavericks as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 draft.
A year and a half after being named Co-Rookie of the Year in 1995, Kidd was traded to Phoenix amid turmoil with teammates Jim Jackson and Jamal Mashburn, both selected fourth overall in the two years before Kidd arrived.
Now Kidd’s success in Dallas will depend on how he develops Doncic, a two-time All-Star whose playmaking skills had Carlisle calling him one of the five best players in the world before the coach’s unexpected departure.
It could be considered Kidd’s second chance with a European superstar, although Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t yet a two-time MVP when Kidd was fired in Milwaukee. The “Greek Freak” did blossom into an All-Star under Kidd, whose hiring in 2014 under new ownership in Milwaukee cost the Bucks two second-round draft picks.
The first step for the Mavericks will be getting out of the first round of the playoffs, which they haven’t done since Kidd helped them beat LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. Doncic’s first two postseasons ended in the first round against the Clippers.
Cuban’s relationship with Nelson was a more traditional basketball arrangement, with Nelson’s expertise coming in player evaluation even though he held the title of president of basketball operations longer than that of general manager. Nelson’s roots were in Europe, where he discovered Nowitzki and Doncic as teenagers roughly 20 years apart.
Harrison’s background is more in marketing and building relationships, and fits the model some clubs have used in putting former agents in key personnel roles.
Nelson’s departure came amid reports of a power struggle in the front office. With the executive who once called him “our Jerry Sloan” gone, Carlisle didn’t hang around long.
