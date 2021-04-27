Former Montana State player Bilal Shabazz announced through his Twitter account on Monday he has committed to play at MSU Billings next season.
The 6-foot-8 forward logged just 27 minutes across five appearances in his one season with the Bobcats.
He originally joined MSU after transferring from Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado, where he had played for two seasons.
MSUB competes in the Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference. This past season, the Yellowjackets played two exhibition games in February and won both but then canceled the three scheduled regular season contests that were to follow because of COVID-19 protocols.
With Shabazz’s decision, all five outgoing transfers from MSU’s men’s basketball program have now found new schools. Caleb Bellach committed to Montana Tech, Jesse Owens went to Rocky Mountain College, Finn Fleute landed at the University of Texas-Tyler and Mike Hood transferred to Coppin State.
