Mike Hood entered his name into the transfer portal in mid-March and found a new basketball home across the country about two weeks later.
Hood, a 6-foot-2 junior guard who spent one season with the Bobcats, announced on Twitter on Friday that he has committed to Coppin State in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Eagles play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and went 9-13 this season.
Hood came to MSU from College of Southern Idaho and appeared in 21 games for MSU. He averaged 14 minutes and 6.4 points per game.
Hood joins former teammates Caleb Bellach (Montana Tech) and Jesse Owens (Rocky Mountain College) as players who have entered the transfer portal and found new schools already this offseason.
Finn Fleute and Bilal Shabazz have yet to make announcements regarding their new destinations.
