BILLINGS — Former Montana State guard Jesse Owens has signed with the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team.
Owens signing was announced by the Rocky men's basketball team on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
In 2019, Owens was the co-winner of the Midland Roundtable boys athlete of the year with Chrishon Dixon, who played at Billings Central.
Owens, a two-sport standout for Billings West, originally committed and later signed to play football for Montana after a senior season in which he was a first-team all-state selection at wide receiver with 71 receptions for 1,126 yards and 13 touchdowns and the co-offensive MVP as West captured the 2018 State AA title. He was also honored as first-team all-state at cornerback.
After redshirting as a freshman wide receiver at UM, in January 2020 Owens transferred from Montana to the MSU basketball team, where he had an opportunity as a walk-on. In an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com at the time, Owens said his love of basketball was the main reason he transferred to MSU.
As a senior at West, Owens was third in the AA in scoring (17.9 ppg) and assists (5.4). He was also selected to the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series as a member of the Treasure State team.
The 5-foot-9 Owens played in one game for the Bobcats this year. He had told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that transferring out of Montana State was "the best thing for me and my family," and noted his coaches and teammates supported him.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.