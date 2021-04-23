Former Montana State forward Finn Fleute has transferred to the University of Texas-Tyler, the school’s Twitter account announced on Thursday.
Fleute played in 17 of MSU’s 23 games this past season as a sophomore. He averaged five minutes and 1.3 points.
The 6-foot-10 Germany native entered the transfer portal in the middle of March.
Tyler, Texas, is located about 100 miles southeast of Dallas. The Patriots compete in the Division II Lone Star Conference and went 12-10 overall in the 2020-21 season.
At the time of Fleute’s decision to transfer, he was the third Bobcat to do so. Five players total have entered the transfer portal this offseason.
Caleb Bellach transferred to Montana Tech, Mike Hood left for Coppin State and Jesse Owens landed at Rocky Mountain College. Bilal Shabazz has yet to find a new school.
