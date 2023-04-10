NCAA Practices Montana State

Then-Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle answers questions during a press conference at the NCAA Tournament on March 16 in Greensboro, N.C.

 Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Former Montana State men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle was introduced as the Utah State head coach on Monday afternoon in Logan, Utah.

Just three days after being announced as the Aggies’ new coach on Friday, Sprinkle wore a pin of Utah State’s logo on the left lapel of his navy blue suit as he addressed the assembled crowd of media, fans, USU personnel and boosters.

Sprinkle spoke briefly — but fondly — of his four seasons coaching the Bobcats but added how excited he was to take over USU’s proud basketball program.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you