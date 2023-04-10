Former Montana State men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle was introduced as the Utah State head coach on Monday afternoon in Logan, Utah.
Just three days after being announced as the Aggies’ new coach on Friday, Sprinkle wore a pin of Utah State’s logo on the left lapel of his navy blue suit as he addressed the assembled crowd of media, fans, USU personnel and boosters.
Sprinkle spoke briefly — but fondly — of his four seasons coaching the Bobcats but added how excited he was to take over USU’s proud basketball program.
“Tradition is important. In college basketball, it’s the most important,” Sprinkle said. “When you’re working in the weight room, when you’re on campus, when you’re in the community, we’re going to represent you guys well. We’re going to represent the community and every former player that ever put on that blue and white jersey.
“It’s a blue-collar community. We’re going to be a blue-collar team. I can promise you that.”
Sprinkle signed a five-year contract with Utah State that comes with a base salary of $900,000 per year.
Standing in the Wayne Estes Center — named after the Anaconda native who starred at Utah State in the 1960s — Sprinkle spoke of how meaningful the moment was for him.
“My grandma’s from Anaconda. My mom’s from Butte, and it means a lot. Everybody in Montana knows Wayne Estes, just like they do here,” Sprinkle said. “Everybody in Montana who knows basketball knows Wayne Estes. That’s important to me walking in those doors every day. I know I’m representing that.”
Sprinkle coached his first MSU game in Utah State’s 10,270-seat Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in November 2019. Sprinkle called the facility — and the Hurd student section — the best in the country.
“It’s not one of the best, it is the best. When you guys give us a home court advantage, that’s the truth,” he said. “I can’t wait to walk down that tunnel and get this place rocking.”
Sprinkle led the Bobcats to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances the last two seasons as Big Sky Conference champions, the first time in program history that’s happened. He went 81-43 overall at MSU. He also played at Montana State from 1995-99 and went to the NCAA Tournament his freshman season. He became one of the school’s best players ever and then had an assistant coaching career of two decades at three schools (including MSU) before being hired as head coach of his alma mater.
“I want to thank President Waded Cruzado and (Athletics Director) Leon Costello at Montana State for giving me my first opportunity,” Sprinkle said Monday. “They know I love them. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Sprinkle also mentioned Mick Durham, his MSU coach during his playing days, and other coaching mentors for helping him become the coach he is today. He said all of their influences will show up in how he runs the Aggies program.
He’s also bringing a few of his tenets he spoke often of at MSU to Utah State.
“Our slogan at Montana State — and it will be here — was Ubuntu,” Sprinkle said. “What that means is ‘My success is your success. I can’t be all I can be if you’re not all you can be.’ It’s a team game. We’re not playing golf or tennis. It’s a team game. We need each other, just like we need the Hurd, we need our fanbase to be the best we can be, and it’s going to be reciprocated on our end.”
Interim athletics director Jerry Bovee said he interviewed about a dozen candidates for the job, which he said attracted nationwide attention. But Sprinkle’s vision and passion inspired him the most, he said.
“I’ve talked to people that were not on his list to call, and everybody I talked to talked about his integrity and the way he coaches his players with love and toughness,” Bovee said. “Everything that I heard was exactly the match for what we needed in our program.”
In a radio interview earlier in the day with KSL Sports in Utah, Bovee said it was important to him that Sprinkle had a connection with Utah State — from coaching against the Aggies several times in his career and from generally having an appreciation for the school’s basketball history.
“We talked about the fact that he played in the Spectrum, he knew what it was about. He knew our former players. He had a tie here and a respect for this place,” Bovee said. “He understood who we were, what we were about. He also understood all of our players, knew them. He was the only candidate I talked to who knew our recruits, knew our walk-ons, and that was impressive to me.”
During her comments on Monday, USU President Noelle Cockett called Sprinkle energetic, personable and gritty.
“I actually had the opportunity to be involved in the search,” she said, “and I am certain this is the man we want to lead us forward with our men’s basketball program.”
Sprinkle said he’s “about winning and doing it the right way.” He wants USU’s program to be defined by toughness and discipline.
“Our style of play, we’re going to be just like the (Cache) Valley. We’re going to be blue collar,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not going to be pretty, but the end result will be.”
Sprinkle recognized the most immediate challenge ahead of him, though, will be building a roster. Four Aggies entered the transfer portal last week, and a small group of the remaining players were present for Sprinkle’s introduction.
“You can see, that’s our team right there, and there’s not a lot of people there right now. And that’s fine because we’re gonna find people that want to be here,” he said. “We’re gonna find great players and great people that want to be here. Once you get that, the sky’s the limit.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.