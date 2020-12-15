Isaac Bonton arrived in Casper, Wyoming, with a clear mission in mind. His love of basketball had waned, and he understood this might have been his last chance to catapult back to Division I.
Bonton showed up at Casper College in the evening. The next day, he went to the gym around 12:30 p.m. His first practice with the Thunderbirds, in January 2018, wasn’t until 6.
A self-proclaimed “city guy” from Portland, Bonton hadn’t yet met his teammates. He didn’t know anything else to do.
“In my head, it was all business,” Bonton said.
Dan Russell, Casper’s head coach at the time, saw how invested Bonton was. Taking the junior college route was a risk. Bonton didn’t want to get lost in the shuffle. He wanted to leave an impression on Russell.
He accomplished that, but Russell also didn’t want the incoming transfer guard to press too hard. Russell could sense some anxiousness. He told Bonton to relax.
“We’re going to embrace you no matter what,” Russell recalled telling Bonton. “We’re going to embrace all your flaws, we’re going to embrace all your great things that you bring to the table. … That’s kind of where our relationship really took off.”
This moment was the beginning of Bonton regaining his love of basketball. As a freshman in 2017-18, Bonton left Montana State after just 11 games. He was adjusting to Division I, and his mind was clouded. He even considered quitting basketball entirely.
At Casper, Bonton became an NJCAA second-team all-American. He transferred to Washington State before the 2019-20 season. This year, he was named to the preseason Pac-12 second team.
Despite a rocky start to his college career, Bonton has since blossomed. Averaging 17.4 points, he now leads the Cougars into a matchup against Montana State at 7 p.m. Friday in Pullman, Washington.
“Learning to love the game and enjoy the game again. That was really special for me,” Bonton said. “... I learned from those mistakes that I made. I just feel like it’s all part of a chapter in my life.”
Former Bobcat Isaac Bonton drives to the basket during a Nov. 1, 2017, game against MSU-Northern at Worthington Arena.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
When Bonton began college, Bozeman was a “pleasant surprise.” He quickly connected with teammates who he considers brothers. He looked up to former teammate Tyler Hall, who set the school’s all-time scoring record. He was close with Harald Frey, who still gives him the occasional
shoutout on Twitter.
In 11 games, Bonton averaged 7.8 points and 18.6 minutes. He showed promise. His favorite memories were traveling to Calgary in the summer and to
Cancun during the season.
Bonton learned the responsibilities of a Division I athlete. He had to adjust to a college academic workload and a challenging daily routine that included practice, weightlifting and watching film.
Though he missed practice time early on because of injuries, then-MSU head coach Brian Fish called him a
potential double-digit scorer.
But as the season was just beginning, Bonton decided to move on. Bonton said he and Fish had disagreements and declined to explain further. Attempts to reach Fish were not immediately successful.
“But other than that, it was a great experience there,” Bonton said. “I love Montana State to this day. There wasn’t any bitterness or anything. Just felt like I had to do what I had to do, move on with my career.”
Former Montana State head coach Brian Fish talks to guard Isaac Bonton during a 2017 game against Utah State in Logan, Utah.
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal
Bonton had known Russell because he had a friend who played at Casper. He trusted Russell could help him reach his goal of returning to Division I.
That spring, Bonton couldn’t play in games because junior colleges aren’t allowed to add players mid-season. He still practiced with the team and built a strong relationship with Russell. He appreciated how Russell believed in him.
Russell said he and Bonton only had one conversation about his time at MSU. Bonton didn’t share anything negative. Russell viewed that as an indication of the type of person he was coaching. From then, Bonton was focused on the Thunderbirds.
Before practices, Russell and Bonton held shooting competitions against each other. The one-on-one time helped them bond.
“He allowed me to coach him very, very hard,” Russell said. “But I believe that was only because of our relationship we had.”
Without much else to do in Casper, Bonton and his teammates became close friends. They spent their time together in the gym. The team went on to win a Region IX championship. It ended up being one of the best years of his life.
Looking back, Bonton said Casper, Wyoming, is a place he never expected would change the trajectory of his career. That’s exactly what it did.
“I just learned to get my confidence back,” Bonton said, “and my love for the game back.”
When Montana State hired Danny Sprinkle to replace Fish as head coach in April 2019, Sprinkle then hired Russell as an assistant coach.
At the same time, Bonton was leaving Casper. His connection to Russell and his familiarity with MSU led him to strongly consider returning to the Bobcats.
“I think he’s tremendously talented,” Sprinkle said. “Obviously you can see he can really score the ball. He’s an awesome kid. Love him to death. Know him pretty well personally. He wanted to challenge himself at the highest level. He knew he could compete at the Pac-12 level, and obviously he’s shown he can do that.”
Bonton described his recruitment as “wild.” Once he was named an all-American, lots of Division I programs pursued him, including Kansas State and West Virginia. Ultimately, the kid who grew up watching the Pac-12 was attracted to playing on a big stage and for a coach he felt he could trust.
Washington State guard Isaac Bonton shoots a jumper against Eastern Washington on Nov. 28 in Pullman, Washington.
Courtesy of WSU Athletics
Like Sprinkle, Kyle Smith was just hired. The Cougars’ new head coach preached positivity, Bonton said. That was appealing.
“Isaac’s a relationship guy,” Smith said.
Bonton has already left his mark at Washington State. Last year, he averaged 15.3 points and four assists in 27 starts. The same game NBA star Klay Thompson’s jersey was retired at WSU, Bonton scored 34 points.
During a timeout in an overtime win against UCLA, Smith drew up a play for Bonton. In the huddle, Bonton suggested it should be set up for a teammate who then made the game-tying shot.
Smith said Bonton has earned respect from his teammates because of that kind of unselfish personality and work ethic. Bonton dedicated summer workouts to improving his conditioning, and it’s paid off.
“Things weren’t great for him at Montana State. Had to recalibrate at junior college,” Smith said. “I like those guys. He’s hungry and driven.”
As Bonton reflected on his winding path, he recognized the bumps he navigated. Each time, he’s tried to grow. For the first time in college, Bonton will be at a school for two full years. He’s on track to graduate, Smith said, and he has a place to now call home.
“I love the game more than ever,” Bonton said.
