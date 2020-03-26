But Sprinkle remains adamant that he aims for higher than fifth in the Big Sky, which is where MSU (16-15) placed this past season. The Bobcats enter the offseason with possibilities that could shape the outcome of the upcoming year.
Here are five questions facing MSU this offseason:
1. How can the Bobcats replace Frey?
First-team all-conference point guard Harald Frey finished his career third in school history with 1,890 career points and second all-time with 514 assists. He also set school records for games played and started with 127 each.
As he’s set to graduate, the Bobcats are tasked with finding a new starting point guard for the first time since 2016. Between the graduation of Frey and Ladan Ricketts, MSU will have two starting guard spots open.
“You have to do it collectively. You got to do it defensively, rebounding,” Sprinkle said of replacing Frey. “You got to do the little things to give yourself a chance to win.”
A candidate to fill Frey’s role is Xavier Bishop, who sat out this season after transferring from Missouri-Kansas City. He averaged 15.4 points and 3.8 assists as a junior at UMKC.
Though Bishop only has one year of eligibility remaining, he was recruited with the intent of finding a point guard who can fill the void left by Frey.
“But you don't replace (Frey’s) leadership, his character, all that,” Sprinkle said. “You just hope that he rubbed off on some of our young guys that are going to come back.”
2. How will Belo develop?
Jubrile Belo was named Big Sky Newcomer of the Year following his transfer from Lamar (Colorado) Community College and showed consistent improvement throughout the year. The 6-foot-9 center ranked second on the team with 13.1 points per game and grabbed a team-high 6.4 rebounds per contest. As the team’s top returning scorer, he’ll begin his junior season with elevated expectations.
Belo finished the year with three straight 20-point, 10-rebound games as evidence of his steady progression. Sprinkle attributed the growth to his listening skills and cerebral nature.
“He's not the type of kid to be like, 'Man, I just had 20 points and 10 rebounds,'” Sprinkle said. “Some kids, they can kind of be satisfied with having a great game. Jubrile, he's not that type of kid. That's why I'm really excited about working with him the next couple years and really developing him into a great player.”
3. How will guards fill new roles?
Due to the departures of Frey and Ricketts, MSU is tasked with revamping a backcourt featuring Bishop as well as junior college transfer Mike Hood from College of Southern Idaho and incoming freshman Tyler Patterson.
Though Bishop spent the past season on the team, none have prior experience playing in games with the Bobcats. How they acclimate to new roles this summer will play a critical part in determining success.
Bishop roomed with Frey this past year and played point guard on MSU’s scout team in practice. Sprinkle said the 5-foot-8 Bishop is “as hard as anybody to stay in front of because he's so quick and small.”
Hood averaged 22.7 points per game at CSI, and Patterson won a Washington state championship at Mount Si High School. Sprinkle said those two, who signed in November, will bring perimeter scoring.
4. Will returners take the next step?
Junior college transfers Amin Adamu (11.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 27.2 minutes per game) and Mychael Paulo (6.2 points in 25.3 minutes per game) both contributed immediately for the Bobcats. They were thrust into a lineup that lacked much Division I experience and will be counted on to take another step.
Adamu made 20% of his 3-pointers, allowing defenses to sag off and focus on his drives. Paulo’s numbers dipped in conference play, averaging 4.9 points and shooting 32.4% from the field.
Rising sophomores Borja Fernandez, Caleb Bellach and Finn Fleute now have a season of Division I experience, too.
All five enter their second year at MSU with chances to earn more prominent roles.
5. How will recruiting shape up?
Hood and Patterson take positions vacated by Frey and Ricketts. While they add a scoring punch, Sprinkle still wants more. MSU ranked ninth in the Big Sky last season in both 3-point shooting (32.9%) and points per game (66.6).
“We got to keep improving, and you got to get players,” Sprinkle said. “We're recruiting our butts off right now, and we need to definitely improve our shooting and our skill level and our toughness level.”
|Position
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|Guards
|Tyler Patterson
|Caleb Bellach
|Mike Hood
|Xavier Bishop
|
|
|Nick Gazelas
|
|Mychael Paulo
|
|
|Jesse Owens (walk-on)
|
|Amin Adamu
|
|
|
|
|Gavin Gundlach (walk-on)
|Forwards
|
|Borja Fernandez
|
|
|Centers
|
|Finn Fleute
|Jubrile Belo
|Devin Kirby
Paul Schwedelson