From April until August, Borja Fernandez couldn’t play basketball. He couldn’t find a hoop he’d be allowed to use. With gyms, parks and every place to play sports closed, Fernandez was trapped.
Back in his home country for four months this offseason, the Bilbao, Spain, native had to deal not only with coronavirus-related restrictions from the government but also enforcement from police.
“In Spain, we have like a real lockdown,” Fernandez said. “We couldn’t go to the streets. After a month of full quarantine without going to the streets, it was like only some hours you could go outside.”
Fernandez needed to be creative. He focused on body-weight exercises, his diet and eventually found a small weight room he could use. But it was far from what he was used to.
During the summer, Montana State players didn’t know if they’d have a season this winter. Fernandez, a sophomore forward for the Bobcats, wasn’t sure when he’d return to Bozeman because borders were closed.
Fernandez was relieved he could finally make it back to campus by early August in the middle of his offseason transformation. Just two games into the MSU (1-1) season, he’s gone from a role player coming off the bench to a key piece in a
new-look offense. The Bobcats’ next scheduled game isn’t until Dec. 18, and their plan is to capitalize on the two-week break with valuable practice time.
“This year, I have been working really hard when I was back in Spain in quarantine,” Fernandez said. “I guess, just keep working. It doesn’t matter if I’m a starter or not.”
After practices during his freshman year, Fernandez frequently ran extra sprints on his own. His fitness was an area he knew he needed to improve.
This offseason, Fernandez focused on eating healthier. He sent videos of his home workouts from Spain to MSU’s coaches. He was in constant communication with them regardless of the eight-hour time difference. He dropped about 15-20 pounds and is now listed at 230 pounds on the Bobcats’ roster.
“He’s in the best shape of his life right now,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said this summer.
Montana State forward Borja Fernandez dribbles the ball against Northern Colorado on March 7 at Worthington Arena.
Ryan Berry/Chronicle
In practice and in games, Fernandez feels he has more energy. As a 6-foot-7 power forward with some 3-point shooting ability, he gives MSU a dimension the team wouldn’t otherwise have. Fernandez can move quicker, so he’s more capable of rotating defensively and staying in front of ball-handlers in one-on-one situations. His progress on defense has coincided with more playing time.
Through Montana State’s first two games, Fernandez started twice and is averaging 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 27 minutes. He’s made 7 of 14 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers.
Albeit a small sample size, it’s an uptick from a year ago, when Fernandez came off the bench to average 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.2 minutes.
“His skill level brings a different level to our team,” Sprinkle said. “... He makes the offense better when he’s in the game.”
Sprinkle has complimented Fernandez’s passing and ability to complement junior center Jubrile Belo in the post. The sophomore’s craftiness around the rim has often led to layups. After shooting 37% from 3 last season, Fernandez continued working on his outside jumper and poses a threat behind the arc. That allows the Bobcats to open up more space.
With a minute and a half left
against Pacific on Dec. 2, Fernandez hit a crucial 3-pointer that cut the Tigers’ lead to four points and helped force overtime.
Fernandez started three games last year as a freshman when Devin Kirby was out with an injury. Kirby, at 6-foot-11, is playing at his more natural center position this year backing up Belo. Kirby started 23 games last year at power forward largely because of what he brought defensively.
But now that Fernandez has worked on his fitness and is better suited to contribute on both ends, he’s gained more minutes.
“This year can be like my opportunity to take a step,” Fernandez said.
