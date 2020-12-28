Patrick McMahon had never been to Bozeman. But when he chose to attend Montana State, he trusted the school because of his familiarity with the region and the coaches who recruited him.
McMahon, from Palmer, Alaska, has family in Montana. His dad grew up in Missoula and he has cousins who live there. His grandma lives in Deer Lodge, and he has an aunt and uncle in Wyoming.
When he was being recruited this spring, he researched MSU.
“It was a good fit once I looked into everything,” McMahon said.
The 6-foot-6, 185-pound McMahon announced his commitment to the Bobcats in March, signed with the school in November and plans to join the program this upcoming offseason. He’s played both forward and guard in high school and projects as a wing in college.
He’s part of Montana State’s 2021 recruiting class that includes Missoula’s
Alex Germer, Wyoming’s Sam Lecholat and Europe’s Great Osobor. Like Germer and Lecholat, McMahon already had some level of comfort with the Bozeman area.
As a junior at Colony (Alaska) High School last season, McMahon averaged 23 points, 9.6 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks per game. He made more than 60% of his shots and more than 30% of his 3-pointers. He was named the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches 4A player of the year and led the Knights to a 17-4 record.
McMahon had been in touch with Idaho State and North Dakota, but his only other Division I offer came from New Orleans.
Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle complimented McMahon’s explosiveness and said he has traits similar to Eastern Washington’s Jacob Davison, who was named Big Sky preseason MVP.
“Patrick is an ultra-talented scoring wing,” Sprinkle said. “I can’t wait to see his development in our program from a skill and weight room standpoint. He is over 6-foot-6 and super athletic and has a fast twitch. ... He can be explosive with the ball in his hands, and he can also shoot the 3.”
Living in Alaska, McMahon needed to go elsewhere to receive attention from colleges. He played for Alaska’s D1 Ambassadors AAU team and traveled often in the summers to places like Las Vegas to play in tournaments.
McMahon believes there’s more talent in his home state than people give it credit for. He takes pride in where he comes from.
“It’s always a conversation starter when I tell people in the lower 48, ‘Yeah I’m from Alaska,’” McMahon said. “They all have a pretty cool reaction just because it’s so rare.”
Montana State signee Patrick McMahon takes a shot during a Colony (Alaska) High School game on Feb. 7.
MatSuSports.net/Contributed
McMahon pointed out the similarities with Bozeman since the mountain scenery and fishing and hunting opportunities are ample in both places.
“It’s a lot like Alaska,” McMahon said. “It’s beautiful.”
With relatives close by, he’s also excited by the possibility of them coming to his games.
Since the springtime, McMahon said, the Bobcats’ coaches had stayed in touch with him often. Though he’s not exactly sure what his role will be, McMahon said he’s looking forward to “getting better and grinding” and being a college athlete.
His plan is to try to prove himself in summer workouts and see where that leads him.
“I can’t wait to get there,” McMahon said.
Position
Class of 2021
Freshmen
Sophomores
Juniors
Seniors
Guards
Alex Germer
Kellen Tynes
Caleb Bellach
Mike Hood
Xavier Bishop
Patrick McMahon
Tyler Patterson
Nick Gazelas
Amin Adamu
Jesse Owens (RS-Fr) *
Abdul Mohamed
Carter Ash *
Forwards
Great Osobor
Borja Fernandez
Bilal Shabazz
Sam Lecholat
Centers
Finn Fleute
Jubrile Belo
Devin Kirby
* denotes walk on
