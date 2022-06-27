Dan Russell had grown to know Eric Duft over the last several years.
In his three years as an assistant coach at Montana State, Russell often ran into Duft, a longtime assistant at Big Sky rival Weber State, on the recruiting trail.
“I always thought he was a great guy and a great basketball mind,” Russell said.
Duft was promoted last month to head coach of the Wildcats after serving as an assistant for 16 seasons for the recently retired Randy Rahe, the winningest men’s coach in league history.
Shortly after, Russell reached out to offer his congratulations.
“As an assistant coach you always love to see when assistants get promoted and the administration hires from within,” he said. “It was awesome for me to see a guy like Coach Duft get rewarded.”
In the weeks after Duft took over the program, he got back in touch with Russell. He needed an assistant for the staff he was now in charge of. Russell said they spoke several times about what that job would look like and went over some details of making that career move. Ultimately, Russell was swayed.
Russell, 37, was formally introduced as an assistant at Weber State on Wednesday last week. After spending three years on Danny Sprinkle’s staff, though, Russell said it was a difficult move to make.
“It was a very, very hard decision. I’m sincerely grateful for Coach Sprinkle and the opportunity he gave me. I’ve learned a ton under Coach Sprinkle, and I can’t thank him enough. That made the decision very hard,” Russell said. “It’s really hard to leave those guys and leave your coworkers you were working with. Coach Sprinkle is an absolute star. He’s as good as it gets in college basketball.
“The staff that we worked with, Coach (Chris) Haslam and Coach (Ken) Moses were awesome to work with. I learned a great deal from those guys as well. We did a really good job of helping each other and having each other’s backs. It was a very difficult decision, but ultimately it came down to a decision I had to make for my family. One of those things where family comes first.”
Moses left the MSU program earlier this offseason to become an assistant at Utah Valley University, which is located in Orem, about 80 miles south of Weber State’s campus in Ogden. MSU announced the hiring of Johnny Hill to fill Moses’ spot on the staff on May 27. Hill previously coached at Idaho, another Big Sky team. MSU has not yet announced a new hire to fill Russell’s spot.
By joining Weber State, Russell will get to work closely with Duft after several years of admiring the Wildcats program from afar.
“They’ve done an absolutely fantastic job recruiting. They always have some of the best players in the league and overall talent,” Russell said. “They always do a good job of cultivating talent, and they do a great job with their player development. That was something very intriguing to me. Eric has a great basketball mind. Not only is he an A-plus human being, but he has a great basketball mind. He’s a really great family man. A lot of his core values match my core values. I felt it was a good fit.”
Russell said he is looking forward to finding a home soon for he and his wife, Keisha, and their 2-year-old son Hayes and 7-month-old daughter Blake.
With Russell on the Montana State staff the last three seasons, the Bobcats went 4-3 against Weber State. MSU won both meetings in the 2019-20 season. The Wildcats hosted and won both games during the 2020-21 season that was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the teams split their regular season games this past year, with each team winning on the road. They met in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals in Boise, Idaho, where MSU won 69-66 en route to its eventual championship and NCAA Tournament berth.
Russell will of course cherish the memories of the program’s historic season, but more than that, he will be grateful for the bonds made with the coaches and players he crossed paths with in Bozeman. Those connections are made stronger because of having to navigate the ups and downs associated with competing during the pandemic.
“What I learned was the relationships I formed over the last three years with those guys will be forever,” he said. “They’ll be something that never go away because of the experience we all shared together.
“You form a brotherhood and it becomes a family. With all the accolades we achieved and the success we had as a team, it was a really great experience.”