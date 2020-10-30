Class of 2021 forward Great Osobor verbally committed to Montana State on Thursday, his school announced. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Osobor attends Myerscough College in Preston, England, and is originally from Spain.
Osobor is ranked with two stars by VerbalCommits.com’s composite rankings. He received an offer from Drexel and received interest from UNC Greensboro, Princeton and UTSA, according to a press release from Myerscough.
He played guard before transitioning to forward, which gives him a versatile skillset.
There are already six international players on the Bobcats’ roster, including Jubrile Belo and Amin Adamu from England and Borja Fernandez from Spain. Assistant coach Chris Haslam is also from England and has been instrumental in MSU’s international recruiting in recent years.
“Every single one of the coaches has taken time to reach out and build a relationship with me on a level outside of basketball — they’ve been amazing throughout the recruitment process,” Osobor said in the Myerscough press release. “Coach (Danny) Sprinkle really seems to believe in me being an impact player from the beginning and Coach Haslam has done a great job staying in contact with me and showing that he cares. I believe Montana State will be able to help me continue to develop and take me to the next level on and off court.”
Osobor is the fourth member of MSU’s 2021 recruiting class. He joins guard Alex Germer (Missoula), guard Patrick McMahon (Palmer, Alaska) and forward Sam Lecholat (Sheridan, Wyoming).
The Bobcats have four seniors on the roster this year. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA has ruled the 2020-21 season won’t count against eligibility, but MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said the Bobcats may not bring everyone back next year.
The upcoming signing period begins Nov. 11.
|Position
|Class of 2021
|Freshmen
|Sophomores
|Juniors
|Seniors
|Guards
|Alex Germer^
|Kellen Tynes
|Caleb Bellach
|Mike Hood
|Xavier Bishop
|
|Patrick McMahon^
|Tyler Patterson
|Nick Gazelas
|
|Amin Adamu
|
|
|Carter Ash*
|Jesse Owens*
|
|Abdul Mohamed
|Forwards
|Sam Lecholat^
|
|Borja Fernandez
|Bilal Shabazz
|
|
|Great Osobor^
|
|
|
|
|Centers
|
|
|Finn Fleute
|Jubrile Belo
|Devin Kirby
|* denotes walk-on
|
|
|
|
|
|^ denotes verbal commit
|
|
|
|
|
