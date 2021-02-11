Montana State clawed back within a point. The Bobcats trailed by seven at halftime, but five minutes into the second half, this was their chance to overtake Eastern Washington.
Instead, the Eagles’ Kim Aiken Jr. drew a foul while shooting a 3-pointer. He made all three free throws. A possession later, the same thing happened. Aiken made all three. Again. EWU’s lead grew to five.
And MSU was never within a point again.
“That's when the game got away from us,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said after his team’s 93-77 loss on Thursday night at Worthington Arena.
MSU’s losing streak now sits at three games. Though the Bobcats hung around early, they couldn’t keep up after halftime. After starting conference play by showing the ability to grind out wins, MSU (9-6, 6-3 Big Sky) has been exposed in the past week.
The Bobcats are 1-4 this season when allowing opponents to shoot better than 42% from the field. They’re 8-2 when holding opponents to 42% or worse. They allowed EWU to shoot 52.8% on Thursday.
Tanner Groves (26 points), Michael Meadows (21 points) and Aiken (20 points) accounted for 72% of Eastern Washington’s offensive production.
“I still want to be a defensive team,” Sprinkle said. “We're not even close right now.”
In the past three games, MSU has allowed an average of 85 points per contest. The Bobcats were torched last week at Weber State and again Thursday.
Sprinkle has emphasized all winter that in order for the Bobcats to reach their full potential, they need to improve defensively. They showed what they’re capable of when they opened conference play 6-0 for the first time since 1986-87. But against the league’s top teams, their flaws have been shown.
On Thursday, MSU didn’t guard well enough individually. That forced players to scramble around and led to problems. Sprinkle called EWU the best passing team in the Big Sky and said Groves is playing well enough to earn consideration for conference MVP.
When asked what made the Eagles so hard to defend, the coach said “everything.”
“If you make a mistake defensively, they just make you pay for it,” Sprinkle said. “... They really put you in a predicament. We just didn't slow them down at all tonight.”
MSU didn’t make players available for postgame interviews.
Just before halftime, the Eagles created separation. When Amin Adamu’s baseline inbounds pass fell well short of Xavier Bishop and into the hands of an Eastern Washington defender, Sprinkle turned around on the sideline and tossed his notecard onto the ground. The play resulted in an easy Eagles layup.
After MSU came within a point early in the second half, EWU’s quick-strike offense was on display once again.
Jack Perry nailed a 3-pointer to make it a double-digit game. Sprinkle called timeout with 11:30 left. MSU needed another comeback.
Teammates popped off the Eagles’ bench and rushed out to congratulate Perry at midcourt. The two huddles showed the contrast between the teams. MSU searched for answers while EWU kept its offense rolling.
After the Bobcats switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense, Aiken knocked down a 3-pointer. It was part of a 12-1 run that put EWU up 80-64 with less than eight minutes to play.
A couple plays later, Aiken slammed down an alley-oop dunk. His teammates again jumped up and cheered. Their yells echoed around the mostly empty arena.
Sprinkle often mentions the Eagles’ style as one he wants MSU to emulate. They’re also in first place in the conference standings, another thing he’d prefer for the Bobcats.
“Especially the way they share the ball and move it,” Sprinkle said. “There's no wasted dribbles. They space you out. They do a great job playing off each other. They let the ball find the open shot.”
For a team that wants to pride itself on defense, Thursday’s result crushed those desires. The Bobcats’ recent play hasn’t matched up with the way they want to play. By the time MSU tips off in its next game Saturday, it will be 21 days since its last win.
When Sprinkle spoke to his players in the locker room after the game, he didn’t say anything about Thursday’s outcome. All he told them was that they need to review the game, make fixes on Friday and gear up for Saturday’s rematch.
“You got to let this sting until midnight,” Sprinkle said, “and then we got to get better tomorrow.”
Montana State women blow out Eastern Washington
It didn’t take long for the Bobcats to build their lead against Eastern Washington on Thursday in Cheney, Washington.
Montana State opened the game by scoring the first eight points and never looked back. The Bobcats cruised to a 73-42 win to extend their win streak to seven games.
MSU outscored EWU 27-6 in the first quarter. In that frame alone, the Bobcats (12-5, 9-2 Big Sky) went 10 of 18 from the field and 5 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc. The Eagles only made two of their first 14 shots. Eight different Bobcats scored in the first 10 minutes, paced by freshman forward Katelynn Limardo’s eight points.
Overall, MSU outrebounded EWU 44-34 and outshot the Eagles 40.8% to 26.5%.
Tori Martell and Darian White tied for a team high with 16 points apiece. Ashley Van Sickle pitched in 10 points. Eight other Bobcats scored, too.
Though the two teams tied the second quarter 6-6, MSU had already built a big enough cushion. The Bobcats rolled throughout the second half as their lead never dipped below 18 points. It swelled into the 30s in the fourth quarter.
Though the Bobcats still have more work to do to reach first place in the conference, they took another step closer on Thursday.
