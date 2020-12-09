When Montana State was preparing for the season to begin Nov. 25, the Bobcats rarely had their full team available for practice. Because of coronavirus protocols, players constantly missed time.
Since the end of the fall semester and a trip to play at Pacific on Dec. 2, MSU has settled into a rhythm. With less students on campus and no classes to attend, the Bobcats have had significantly more productive practices, simulating the preseason MSU (1-1) never fully experienced.
Because of NCAA rules, no preseason exhibitions were allowed either. On Wednesday, though, the Bobcats announced they plan to host Yellowstone Christian, a National Christian College Athletic Association school from Billings, at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“It will be to break up the practices,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. “We're going to be tired on Sunday, and it's going to be on purpose. We're going to keep practicing, and we're going to keep going hard and then we're going to play on Sunday and then we're going to practice hard again on Monday.
“Because this is kind of our training camp right now.”
Before the Yellowstone Christian game was scheduled, the Bobcats had a gap from Dec. 2 at Pacific until Dec. 18 at Washington State without a game. The two-week period — with the full roster of players available to practice — gives MSU the chance to make strides.
Last year, the Bobcats beat Yellowstone Christian 94-43 in a preseason exhibition. Though it will count in the regular season this time, the game similarly comes at a point when MSU is using practice time as if it’s during the preseason.
It will also be the only chance the Bobcats have to play at home before Big Sky play begins.
“It'll be good just to walk back into Brick Breeden (Fieldhouse) and actually have the game kind of setup,” Sprinkle said. “Not all the bleachers away like when we practice, there's nothing. It'll be fun for our guys to see and have the scorer's table out. Things like that.”
The Bobcats have two games to review, too, and have built their practice plans around that. After getting outrebounded 40-28 at Pacific, Sprinkle has prioritized rebounding drills in practice.
He said the team lacked toughness and physicality in the overtime loss, but now players can work on correcting their mistakes.
“Our last five practices have been probably our best five practices,” Sprinkle said. “We've been getting after it to say the least.”
Without classes in between semesters, the team has more time to devote to basketball. Sprinkle said he’s treating players like professionals.
Because of how much Sprinkle values shooting, players have had 45-minute sessions of exclusively shooting each morning. Then they hit the weight room, review film with coaches, go to practice and rehab afterward.
Their days have been full, and since they’ve mostly stayed only in contact with each other, MSU hasn’t faced as many recent COVID-19 challenges like other teams around the country.
“It's been good to just stack day on top of day,” Sprinkle said. “You kind of know who's going to be in practice so you don't get the training room report an hour before practice and oh, these two, three guys are out. And then you got to kind of change the whole format of practice. So it's been good. And I think it's been good for our team. ... We've gotten much better since last Friday.”
Conference play is set to begin on Dec. 31. Then the Bobcats have 20 games in 10 weeks on their schedule.
That means they might never have as much practice time as now.
“We have to get better,” Sprinkle said. “Because once conference starts, we don't have any byes anyway. We got to make the most of this 14-day break.”
