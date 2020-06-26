Montana State director of operations Luke Fennelly has been hired at MSU Billings as an assistant coach, MSUB announced Friday.
Fennelly spent the past seven seasons on staff with the Bobcats under three different head coaches. He was most recently MSU’s director of operations in 2019-20 under first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle.
Fennelly now joins the staff of Mick Durham, who was MSU’s head coach from 1990-2006 and coached Sprinkle in college. Fennelly was originally hired by Brad Huse and remained on staff at MSU throughout Brian Fish’s five-year tenure.
“I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Durham’s staff at MSU Billings,” Fennelly said in a press release. “I’d like to thank Chancellor Edelman, Krista Montague and Coach Durham for believing in me and allowing me to be a part of the MSUB family. I can’t thank (Montana State athletic director) Leon Costello, Coach Sprinkle, Coach Fish, and Coach Huse enough for their guidance and leadership during my time at Montana State. The time and energy shared has been most memorable and I am very appreciative.”
Fennelly, a Whitefish native, spent two seasons as a graduate assistant, two as operations director and two as an assistant coach before returning to the operations role this past season.
He worked with guards Tyler Hall, Harald Frey and Ladan Ricketts throughout their MSU careers. He also helped recruit Manhattan native Caleb Bellach. Fennelly contributed to the Bobcats’ nonconference scheduling, travel logistics and organized the team’s summer camps.
“I’m excited to have Luke here at MSU Billings,” Durham said in a press release. “He brings seven years of experience from the Division I level and is particularly qualified to help develop the skills of our players. He’s also very familiar with Montana and has good contacts both locally and internationally. He’s been involved in all aspects of Montana State’s program as well and comes very highly recommended by the Montana State coaching staff, including head coach Danny Sprinkle.”
The Bobcats now have an open position at director of operations. Their three assistant coaches Shawn Dirden, Dan Russell and Chris Haslam are slated to return in 2020-21.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.