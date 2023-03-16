Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kansas State began the season being voted last in the Big 12’s preseason poll. The Wildcats spent the whole season as hunters, looking to shift the narrative of what kind of team they were.

After posting a 23-9 record to this point in the season, the Wildcats have proven a lot of people wrong. And they’ve been rewarded with a No. 3 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.

While discussing their season, though, K-State players made it clear they’re not done being the underdog.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you