GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kansas State began the season being voted last in the Big 12’s preseason poll. The Wildcats spent the whole season as hunters, looking to shift the narrative of what kind of team they were.
After posting a 23-9 record to this point in the season, the Wildcats have proven a lot of people wrong. And they’ve been rewarded with a No. 3 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.
While discussing their season, though, K-State players made it clear they’re not done being the underdog.
“I feel like we still are hunting, no matter what the seeding they give us,” Wildcats senior guard Markquis Nowell said Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats will face No. 14 seed Montana State at 7:40 p.m. MT Friday from the Greensboro Coliseum.
K-State first-year head coach Jerome Tang recognizes that MSU (25-9), the Big Sky Conference champion, will pose certain problems his team will have to work around to keep their surprising season alive.
“They win, right?” Tang said. “They have a winning DNA.”
That starts, Tang said, with Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle, who he called a “heck of a coach.” Regarding MSU’s roster, Tang highlighted the Bobcats’ success “getting bigs from overseas,” referencing seniors Jubrile Belo and Caleb Fuller and sophomore Great Osobor, who are all from England.
“They’ve played a lot of possessions, and (Sprinkle) has done a great job developing those guys,” Tang said.
Tang also recalled facing MSU’s RaeQuan Battle during the player’s sophomore year at Washington, when Tang was an assistant at Baylor. In that game on Nov. 29, 2020, Battle led the Huskies with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, to go with three rebounds and three assists.
“I know what kind of talent he is,” Tang said.
In the days since Selection Sunday, the Wildcats have familiarized themselves with MSU’s style of play. What sticks out the most is the Bobcats’ physicality inside and their ability to get to the free throw line.
MSU is ninth in the country in free throw attempts per game (23.4) and 37th in free throw percentage (75.9%). K-State has committed an average of 17.7 fouls per game, which is 244th in Division I, so the Wildcats recognize defensive discipline will be key.
Perhaps K-State’s greatest driving force, though, is the mindset it has had all season: being hungry and embracing its underdog role.
“We removed the numbers from the bracket,” Tang said. “We don’t want them to chase us. We want to be the guys doing the hunting. Once that ball is tipped, the ball doesn’t care about numbers or who is seeded higher. You’ve got to go make it happen.”
Point guard matchup
It’s possible that each team only goes as far as their point guards can take them.
For K-State, that’s the 5-foot-8 Nowell, who was selected as a third team All-American by The Associated Press after averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He’ll be shadowed primarily by MSU 6-2 junior guard Darius Brown II, who averaged 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists this year and was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year thanks in part to his 60 steals.
Sprinkle said the task of covering Nowell won’t just fall to Brown. It will be “a team deal guarding him.”
“You can’t just leave Darius on an island guarding him,” Sprinkle continued. “He is too good of a player to do that.”
Tang also had high praise for Brown’s performance this season.
“He doesn’t get rattled,” Tang said. “He makes all the right plays.
“I’m blessed to have (a point guard), Coach Sprinkle is blessed to have one at Montana State, where you don’t have to coach the ball. You can coach the other four guys. That’s just a tremendous blessing at every level in any tournament in any setting.”
Tournament size
During his media availability Thursday, Sprinkle reiterated how excited the Bozeman community is for MSU making it to the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row.
“When you play in a one-bid league, this is what you play for,” Sprinkle said.
Trips to March Madness might become more common for MSU and similar schools from smaller conferences if the NCAA decides to expand the tournament to include more than 90 or 100 teams, instead of the 68 it currently accepts. That topic of expansion has taken on more life recently, but Sprinkle said he likes the tournament the way it is.
“It’s a big-time accomplishment, getting to the NCAA Tournament,” he said. “It’s an honor to play in this tournament, and I think if it gets too big, it kind of waters down that honor of having where, teams like us, only one team in the league gets it.”
Sprinkle recognizes some merits to expanding the tournament, however. Namely, it could mean more wins for smaller conferences, which are rewarded with more money the longer their teams stay alive in the tournament.
“I know it will be a lot more money for everybody else,” Sprinkle said, “but it takes away some of the prestige, I think.
“It’s something special for that one team from each of our leagues to get to do it.”
