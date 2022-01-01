Defense, second-half run lift Montana State men over Idaho State By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Jan 1, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State guard Kellen Tynes defends Idaho State guard Austin Smellie on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State forward Jubrile Belo snags the ball from Idaho State forward Daxton Carr on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Montana State's RaeQuan Battle defends against Idaho State guard Emmitt Taylor III on Saturday at Worthington Arena. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Montana State began the new calendar year with its strongest defensive performance of the season.The Bobcats' offense caught up in the second half and helped lift MSU past a struggling Idaho State team 60-40 on Saturday at Worthington Arena.MSU improved to 10-5 this season and 2-2 in the Big Sky by holding the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to 25.5% shooting for the game and to a 3-for-23 performance from 3-point range. Just two days removed from a 10-point loss to Weber State in which the Bobcats allowed the Wildcats to shoot 50% overall and 60% from outside, they bounced back and allowed the fewest points and 3-pointers in a game all season. Idaho State's overall shooting percentage was also the lowest by an MSU opponent so far. The Bengals’ 40 points was a season-low for them as well.“At first it was pretty stagnant, we couldn’t get anything to drop, so we just focused on getting stops,” MSU forward Jubrile Belo said. “We knew in the second half we were going to break it open and get more comfortable. Eventually it started falling.”The Bobcats had trouble offensively in the first half, shooting just 7 of 27 (25.9%) overall and 0 of 9 on 3-pointers. Still, MSU’s defense ensured the team led at the break 23-19.A pair of free throws from Idaho State’s Austin Smellie brought the Bengals to within 30-28 with 15 minutes, 18 seconds to play. At that point, MSU’s offensive game finally came around, and the Bobcats ripped off a 22-4 run over the next seven minutes.Buckets by Great Osobor, Amin Adamu, Sam Lecholat and RaeQuan Battle provided the first 10 points of the run. Belo followed with six consecutive points, and Nick Gazelas added two 3-pointers. “We were just getting to our spots, getting settled,” MSU point guard Xavier Bishop said. “We hit some 3s, Nick hit two big ones that really broke it open, (Battle) got us going with that corner 3, but we also really attacked the paint.”Adamu finished with a game-high 13 points and eight rebounds, and Belo tacked on 12 points of his own to go with six boards. Osobor and Bishop contributed seven points apiece. Osobor had five rebounds, and Bishop had four boards, five assists and three steals.Bishop and MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle credited backup point guard Kellen Tynes for helping energize the team. He finished with three points and added three rebounds, three assists and three steals. His presence, especially in the second half, was exactly what the team needed.“Kell got us going. He got the whole building going with his energy and defense,” Bishop said. “He stayed out there and kept getting stops and kept doing what he does and that really got us going.”Idaho State, playing without leading scorer Robert Ford III (10.9 points per game) and valuable rotation player Jared Rodriguez (4.5), had trouble finding the gaps in MSU’s defense. Emmit Taylor III came off the bench to lead the Bengals with 12 points, and Smellie finished with eight. Tarik Cool, the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.3 per game, was held to two points with six turnovers.From one game to the next, the Bobcats faced a legitimate contender for the Big Sky title and then the team currently at the bottom of the league standings. The discrepancy was wide, but the defensive performance nonetheless was a promising sight.“The competition in the league is always tough. The competition in the league is always tough. I expect games to come down to the last four minutes almost every night," Sprinkle said. "They're a little banged up now, they don't have a couple of their guys, so we were fortunate there. It took us a while to get going energy-wise in the first half, but I thought we got our footing in the second half." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 