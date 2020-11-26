Less than three minutes in, the plan was working just about perfectly.
Montana State senior Xavier Bishop attacked the paint, attracted defenders and dished to freshman Tyler Patterson in the corner. Like he was recruited to do, Patterson nailed the 3-pointer to tie the score at five.
A few minutes later, Bishop knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers. Then he assisted another Patterson corner 3. MSU established an eight-point lead with eight minutes left until halftime.
“We don't win the game if he doesn't play that way,” second-year Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said of Bishop, who scored 22 points.
From the early moments, the Bobcats (1-0) were already off and running in their 91-78
season-opening victory against UNLV (0-1) on Wednesday in Las Vegas. In their first games for MSU, Bishop and Patterson each earned spots in the starting lineup at the two guard positions. The six players in their Bobcat debut combined for 55 points, 19-of-31 shooting, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
When Bishop and Patterson subbed out, fellow debutants picked up where they left off. Transfers Nick Gazelas (11 points) and Abdul Mohamed (eight) as well as freshman Kellen Tynes (five) contributed too.
Bishop, Patterson and Gazelas each played at least 20 minutes and combined to go 13 of 20 from the floor and 8 of 12 from behind the arc, making the biggest splashes of anyone.
“They're gamers. They compete. They're not afraid to take shots,” Sprinkle said. “That's what makes them good shooters.”
When Sprinkle was hired in April 2019, one of his first moves was recruiting Bishop. He knew all-Big Sky point guard Harald Frey only had one season left and MSU would have a hole to fill in 2020-21.
So he pursued Bishop, who averaged 15.4 points and 3.8 assists as a junior at Missouri-Kansas City. After sitting out due to transfer rules last season, Bishop was
eager to make a statement in his return.
“It's a lot different,” Bishop said about this year’s preseason, “because now I know I get to play.”
A few days before the season opener, Sprinkle called Bishop into his office. The head coach wanted to make clear what Bishop’s role should be.
“You're a point guard. You score the ball,” Sprinkle recalled saying. “Because you're such a threat and it's going to open up everybody else.
“You saw it (Wednesday).”
Montana State guard Xavier Bishop is pressured by UNLV guard Caleb Grill (3) during the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Bishop only scored six points in the first half since two fouls sidelined him for the last nine minutes. But he emerged after halftime and showed what Sprinkle and teammates had already seen in practice.
Play after play, Bishop attacked the basket. He used ball screens to his advantage. At 5 feet, 8 inches tall, Bishop maximized his ability to wiggle through traffic and skirt defenders. Once an opening formed, he accelerated to the rim.
Four minutes into the second half, Bishop drove into the paint and made a reverse layup while falling down. A minute later, he grabbed a defensive rebound, went coast-to-coast and made the lefty layup. That put MSU up by 22 points, and the Runnin’ Rebels never came close the rest of the way.
“X, for as little as he is, he's a great finisher,” Sprinkle said. “And he's a tough kid. He's not going to back down. He's going to keep attacking you.”
When Sprinkle planned the roster, he had building blocks in Bishop and center Jubrile Belo, who was named preseason all-conference. So he wanted to fill the rest of the spots with shooters. After shooting 32.9% from 3 last season, ranking ninth in the Big Sky, improving in that area was a priority.
That meant opportunities for Patterson and Gazelas, a sophomore transfer from Jacksonville (Texas) College. Patterson garnered praise in the preseason for being the team’s best shooter. He knocked down all three of his shots Wednesday.
Gazelas gave the Bobcats a punch off the bench. He took advantage of the space which opened up when others drove into the paint.
“Those are guys that, even in practice if they're missing shots, it doesn't affect them. I love that,” Sprinkle said. “I told them, ‘Hey, if you're open, shoot the ball. I don't care how many you miss or make. If you're open, shoot it, because that's the best shot for our team.’”
Sprinkle recognizes the turbulent season that looms ahead. He struggled evaluating players in the preseason because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing. He said it would be “virtually impossible” to play all 24 scheduled games this year.
Once the Bobcats enter conference play, Sprinkle believes his team will have to grind out more games compared to Wednesday’s up-and-down style.
But in a season with so many questions, MSU’s newbies delivered some answers.
