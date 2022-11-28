The Montana State men’s basketball team clawed all the way back from a seven-point deficit and had a one-point lead with less than a minute to go, yet Middle Tennessee State escaped with a 72-71 win in the final game of the Northern Classic, held in Montreal, Canada on Sunday afternoon.
The Blue Raiders (5-2) led by seven points with 3 minutes, 13 seconds to go, the Bobcats (3-5) stormed back with a three-point play from Patrick McMahon and nine points from RaeQuan Battle. After taking a 71-69 lead, three points from Blue Raiders’ Elias King put MSU behind 72-71 with 13 seconds to go. Jubrile Belo had a chance at a game-winning layup on the final possession, but his attempt through heavy contact was no good as time expired.
“We got the ball exactly where we wanted it,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Sports Radio Network. “I think that everybody saw the game knew exactly what happened after that.”
Battle led the way with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting while adding a team-high four steals. Belo added 16 points and four rebounds for his third double-figure outing in the Northern Classic, while Darius Brown II had two points but dished out a career-high 16 assists, which also ties the program record for most assists in a single game.
“Darius did a great job of getting the ball to Jubrile and he had great passes to our shooters,” Sprinkle said. “I thought he controlled the game even though Middle Tennessee State hounded him all game. MTSU is really athletic and long, and I’m proud of the way Darius played against them.”
Playing in an uptempo, physical game, the Bobcats outshot the Blue Raiders in all three phases, connecting on 56.5% from the field, 35.7% (5-for-14) on 3-pointers and 87.5% (14-for-16) from the foul line. Yet 23 costly turnovers hurt the Bobcats against MTSU’s quick, athletic defense.
“It was a really physical game, and I’m really proud of how our guys competed,” Sprinkle said. “We played hard. We told them before the game that no matter what happened, we wanted them to play hard.”
Sam Lecholat tallied eight points, and Caleb Fuller supplied seven.
The Bobcats return stateside to play former Big Sky foe Southern Utah at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. MSU’s next home game is against St. Thomas at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.