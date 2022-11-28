Let the news come to you

The Montana State men’s basketball team clawed all the way back from a seven-point deficit and had a one-point lead with less than a minute to go, yet Middle Tennessee State escaped with a 72-71 win in the final game of the Northern Classic, held in Montreal, Canada on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Raiders (5-2) led by seven points with 3 minutes, 13 seconds to go, the Bobcats (3-5) stormed back with a three-point play from Patrick McMahon and nine points from RaeQuan Battle. After taking a 71-69 lead, three points from Blue Raiders’ Elias King put MSU behind 72-71 with 13 seconds to go. Jubrile Belo had a chance at a game-winning layup on the final possession, but his attempt through heavy contact was no good as time expired.

“We got the ball exactly where we wanted it,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Sports Radio Network. “I think that everybody saw the game knew exactly what happened after that.”


