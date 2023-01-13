Becoming a good point guard takes time.
It’s a position that requires intensive film study to not only learn more about one’s own team, but also to find the tendencies and holes in opposing defenses. At least, that’s how Darius Brown II has always approached the role.
“At the college level, everybody knows what you’re going to do and you know what they’re going to do,” he said. “When you start looking at those (clips), you find the gaps and you know what to expose in the game. Usually when the flow of the game comes, after all that film you watched, everything in my head just kind of opens up.”
The redshirt junior is in his first season with Montana State after transferring from Cal State Northridge. He was a vital offseason addition for the defending Big Sky Conference champions, who lost starting point guard Xavier Bishop to graduation and primary backup Kellen Tynes to the transfer portal.
The Bobcats needed a steady hand at that position, and they found one. So effective has Brown been that teammate RaeQuan Battle has paired him with Bishop in his mind as two of “the best point guards I’ve played with.”
Bishop was maybe more of a shoot-first point guard, but he still averaged more than four assists per game last season. Brown considers himself more of a pass-first point guard (he’s averaging 4.9 assists per game), but he has also shown the ability to score when needed. After his 18 points in Thursday’s win over Idaho State, Brown’s scoring average is up to 8.8 — third on the team behind Battle (16.1) and Jubrile Belo (12.9).
“That’s what we need from a point guard,” Battle said. “To take control when he needs to or to facilitate whenever he’s getting doubled or something.”
Added fellow point guard Robert Ford III: “He does a tremendous job passing, scoring, just letting it all come to him. Having players around you who can help you out is a really good thing. All those things together have helped him execute and helped us as a team execute.”
MSU will hope for more of that from Brown as this season continues, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday against Weber State at Worthington Arena.
More often than not in his career, Brown has made the right play.
Brown played three full seasons at CSUN but was limited to just seven games in his final year due to a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee, which turned into a redshirt year. In his 95 career games as a Matador, he compiled 879 points and 431 assists. Since transferring to MSU, he has surpassed 500 career assists and 1,000 career points.
He is currently third in the Big Sky in assists (83), and he leads all players in assist-to-turnover ratio. For every turnover (28) he’s had this season, he’s had three assists. That mark is good enough for 16th-best in all of Division I. Sixteen of Brown’s assists came on Nov. 27 against Middle Tennessee State.
“I take pride in taking care of the ball,” Brown said. “If I try to throw (teammates) the ball and it doesn’t get to them it’s most likely a turnover, which I don’t like and coaches don’t like at all, so I take pride in taking care of the ball (and) making sure that when I pass the ball it gets from point A to point B.
“I try to make the simple play. I don’t want to do too much. So if JB’s open, I just try to put it right in his hands. I try to make sure that they don’t have to work too hard as far as catching the ball. I don’t want them to have to reach. I don’t want them to have to squat down or jump. I don’t want them to have to do all that.”
Dating back to high school and his CSUN days, Brown said he’s played with several talented scorers, so he was rarely the go-to guy on offense.
“I just had to find different ways to get them the ball in different places and know what defenses are doing to them,” Brown said. “And if they take them out, then it’s like, ‘OK, it’s my turn to go score.’ I think just me growing up not being the number one scorer on a team really helped with how I see (the game) and (say) ‘I don’t need to score to be successful.’”
But 1,000 points is 1,000 points, and those don’t happen by accident.
Brown is shooting 47.2% overall this season, which matches his sophomore and junior seasons at CSUN as the best of his career. He is also shooting 45.9% on 3-pointers, which is well above any of his CSUN years. After being a 75% free throw shooter with the Matadors, Brown has hit 30 of 35 attempts this season, good for 85.7%.
“Being a pass-first player, to score a thousand points shows how talented he is,” Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “We had to get him more aggressive scoring the basketball too, and pretty much from the Southern Utah game on he has been.”
Indeed, Brown averaged 4.6 points through his first seven games with a high of 11. Against SUU on Nov. 30, he scored 17. Since that game, he’s averaged 11.7 points, and he’s scored in double figures in four straight.
“Darius has been great for us,” Belo said. “The funny thing about Darius is I don’t think guys on the other team know what he’s going to do. He surprises us even as teammates every day. He’s finding guys, he’s being aggressive. This is what we wanted from DB. I’m happy for him that he’s starting to catch on and things are clicking.”
After his knee injury and his decision to transfer with two years of eligibility left (thanks to the redshirt and a COVID year), Brown hoped to find a coach who was familiar with his game. Sprinkle, as an assistant at Cal State Fullerton, coached against Brown his freshman season while they were both in the Big West.
Brown said he and Sprinkle “formed a really good and quick connection” that landed him in Bozeman. But when he first arrived, he still wasn’t cleared to play. Brown found it meaningful that Sprinkle let him get back on the court on his own terms.
“The rehab was extra long as far as I didn’t come back when I was supposed to,” Brown said. “I waited extra time. Every time I hit a part where I was cleared to do something, I always waited an extra couple days before I actually did it and just went really slow.”
During his healing process, Brown was fearful of getting hurt again, so he said he was intentional about making sure his knee felt “extra strong” before he returned. Though he has missed one game this year, Brown’s 25.8 minutes are second on the team behind Battle.
Brown is asked to play a lot and do a lot, and has held up well so far. Because he wasn’t rushed back into action once he arrived, Brown said, “I feel healthier than I ever did.”
It also helps that Brown has found a winning culture to contribute to. In describing the mindset he’s found in MSU’s program, he said, “Everything is ‘Expect to win,’ not ‘We’re trying to win.’”
He talks fondly about the program’s “atmosphere” and “energy.” After never having a winning season at CSUN, Brown is now a driving factor in Montana State’s bid for a second consecutive Big Sky championship.
“All you can do when you go to a place is expect to put yourself in a position to win,” Brown said. “Obviously wins aren’t handed to you — they’re not handed to anyone — but you just want to be in the best position to win.”
