GREENSBORO, N.C. — From one year to the next, the butterflies feel the same.
“You get nervous before every game,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle said Thursday. “You just go back through everything, and you want to make sure you have your team prepared, which I think we do.
“I think our guys had a great week of practice, but the butterflies, you know, hopefully they never go away.”
Sprinkle also used the phrase “nervous competitiveness” to describe the feeling the day before his Bobcats face Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
MSU (25-9) is the No. 14 seed up against the No. 3 seed Wildcats (23-9). They will face each other at 7:40 p.m. MT on Friday from the Greensboro Coliseum.
Last season, the Bobcats were in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Sprinkle’s freshman season in 1995-96. They lost to Texas Tech in another 14 vs. 3 matchup in San Diego to finish the season 27-8 — the program’s first 20-win campaign since 2001-02 and the most wins in any season since 1928-29.
Getting Montana State back to March Madness was always the goal.
“We prepare to play in the NCAA Tournament every year,” he said Thursday. “It starts in the summer with the new team, and we talk about it from the first day we start practicing in June.”
Butterflies before every game — especially at this point in the season — are natural. But the work Sprinkle has done in consecutive years, to say nothing of his four years overall, inspires confidence in those around him.
They see what he has built his alma mater into.
“Danny Sprinkle has transformed this program,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said last week in Boise, Idaho, following the team’s triumph in the Big Sky Conference tournament. “When we interviewed and we brought him, since day one, even when he interviewed, you immediately knew he was going to be special.”
Among the best
Ten times in the Big Sky’s history has a team repeated as tournament champions, but never Montana State before this season.
The magnitude of the accomplishment was not lost on those in Boise celebrating as the confetti came down.
“For the team repeating, it’s always hard,” MSU athletics director Leon Costello said. “You look across sports, they always say the next one is harder than the first one. To see two in a row, it’s pretty special. Sprinkle has been an inspiration to the program, to the guys. They embody his spirit, and you see it on the court every night.”
Winning consecutive championships, Sprinkle believes, should put MSU in higher standing across the country.
“I think we’ve got the respect of the college basketball landscape a little bit,” he said in Boise. “It’s really hard for us to find games. Not a lot of people want to play us right now. I take that as a sign of respect.”
With Sprinkle as head coach for four seasons, Montana State is 81-42. The Bobcats have made the Big Sky Championship game in each of the last three years after COVID-19 canceled the first tournament his first year. This season and last, the Bobcats have 52 combined wins.
That kind of success speaks for itself.
“When I first got here, the program wasn’t what it is now,” said senior forward Jubrile Belo, who has been with Sprinkle all four years. “The culture and the competitiveness, I feel like we should just be known for one of the best mid-majors in the country, to be honest.”
Sprinkle and his players share that thinking. And they collectively have reached the heights where they can prove it on a national stage.
“I really believe we’re built to be a good tournament team,” Sprinkle said. “I believe in my ability, and I believe in my players and the staff.”
‘Representing all of them’
Sprinkle has also been coaching long enough to know that definitions of success vary, and seasons can’t always be evaluated solely on if they end with a banner.
“There’s a lot of successful stories and teams that don’t win championships,” Sprinkle said earlier this week. “Sometimes it’s just changing a kid’s life by helping them through college or different situations he encounters with you. That’s the funnest part, mentoring these guys.”
He takes that aspect of his job so seriously because he was a former player himself. He remembers well how exciting it was to be part of a team playing in the NCAA Tournament, and he’s glad to see this season’s newer players — Darius Brown II, Robert Ford III and Caleb Fuller — experience March Madness for the first time. The joy on their faces on Selection Sunday reminded him of why he coaches.
And he hopes they savor this opportunity.
“Obviously, I went my freshman year and you just kind of think, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll go at least two more times,’ but I never got back there was a player,” Sprinkle said. “You take it for granted like a typical 18-19 year old, but the older you get, the more you don’t take that kind of stuff for granted and you realize how special it is.”
Since becoming a coach, Sprinkle has gained an even greater understanding of what it takes to reach this point in the season. He realizes all the work that each coaching staff is doing in the Big Sky to be the one team to make it to the NCAA Tournament.
“And you think of all the good players and coaches in our league, we’re the one team, and we’re representing all of them,” Sprinkle said. “We need to go and compete on Friday night and know we’re representing the Big Sky Conference.”
Two of Sprinkle’s mentors believe he and the Bobcats have represented the school and the conference remarkably since his return to Bozeman.
Mick Durham coached Sprinkle’s entire playing career as part of 16 seasons at MSU. He accompanied the team to North Carolina to watch his former player coach again in the NCAA Tournament.
During the team’s shootaround on Thursday afternoon, Durham marveled at the mental and physical fortitude of the team’s players.
“He’s got great kids on and off the court,” Durham said. “You saw in the last two years how hard their semifinal games were. They could have went either way. That’s the way it is every year. To be able to top it off and win the tournament is really, really hard to do in a one-bid league. To go back-to-back doesn’t happen very often.”
Watching Friday’s game from afar will be Dedrique Taylor, the head coach at Cal State Fullerton who employed Sprinkle on his staff from 2013-19.
“It warms my heart at a totally different level to witness his success, things that he’s done,” Taylor said this week. “Not only that he’s done those things but where he’s done it at.”
Taylor said he and Sprinkle keep in close contact. Their teams even held a closed-door scrimmage before this season. He remembers Sprinkle as a tremendously hard worker who had outstanding recruiting connections and a knack for connecting with players.
Sprinkle was a valuable addition to his staff, and Taylor had no reservations about Sprinkle’s ability to succeed once he left.
“He’s a worker by nature. That’s something some people have and some people don’t. He truly, truly has it,” Taylor said. “There was a certain level of respect that I carried before I had the chance to work with him. But then when I worked with him, I was able to see that work ethic up close and personal.”
Taylor likens watching Sprinkle now to a father watching his son. He swells with pride as he considers the job Sprinkle has done to turn Montana State into a powerhouse.
“What he had a chance to do and what he has done has been nothing short of, not miraculous, but nothing short of fascinating because they hadn’t been to the tournament since he was a player,” Taylor said. “It speaks volumes about who he is and what kind of person he is and what kind of coach he has become.”
