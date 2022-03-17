On the list of reasons why Montana State ended up playing into mid-March, near the top has to be Danny Sprinkle’s coaching style.
The third-year head coach of the Bobcats was a freshman on the last MSU team to make it to the NCAA Tournament in 1995-96. He ended his career as a 1,000-point scorer and then embarked on an assistant coaching career spanning two decades. In that time — with stops at Cal State Northridge, Cal State Fullerton and Montana State — he was a member of programs that made the NCAA Tournament a combined three times.
Sprinkle knows what it takes to get to this point of the season. And it’s clear when watching him hold his team to a high standard.
Montana State (27-7) will make its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 26 years on Friday when the No. 14-seeded Bobcats take on the West Region’s No. 3 seed Texas Tech (25-9) at 11:45 a.m. (MT) from Viejas Arena on the campus of San Diego State. The game will be broadcast on TNT.
After Montana State beat Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Conference Championship game, Sprinkle reflected on the teachings of Bobby Braswell at CSUN and Dedrique Taylor at Fullerton and how they prepared him for this kind of a moment. (Taylor coached Fullerton to a 21-10 record this season and the 15 seed in the West Region, one spot below MSU. The Titans face No. 2 seeded Duke on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.)
“Those are tough dudes,” Sprinkle said of his mentors. “It wasn’t always easy to go to work every day with the demands that were placed on me, but I knew if I wanted to get to where I wanted to get to and be a head coach, I knew it was going to pay off and it did. And I instilled that in my players.”
When athletes decide to come to Montana State, they are in essence making an agreement to be coached hard.
“The one thing we always talk about is if they’re not coaching you hard they don’t care about you,” sophomore guard Tyler Patterson said. “They have the utmost belief in us. At the end of the day we know that. We’ll get our ass chewed out, but it’s for the better because we know the end goal is we want to win. It’s all worth it, and it’s all positive.”
The willingness to be coached hard is one of the qualities Sprinkle’s assistants look for while recruiting. Not only do players have to be strong academically and be able to fit the on-court scheme of the team, they have to mesh with what Sprinkle and his staff ask of them.
“They recruit really good kids. They recruit kids who fit me,” he said. “They know how I coach, and they know it takes a certain kid. It’s not built for everyone. You’ve got to want to be great in all aspects on and off the court or you’re not going to make it. And some people might shy away from that. I don’t because if guys don’t want to do that you’re not going to win stuff like (a conference championship). And I don’t even want you at Montana State if you’re that type of guy.”
And once those players arrive on campus, the process of building them up and making them tougher begins in earnest.
“I know what you have to do to beat Montana, to beat Weber, to beat Northern Colorado, beat Sac State and Eastern Washington,” Sprinkle said. “You have to be really good, but you have to be tough. You have to be able to play a bunch of different styles in this league. I think that’s part of our system, doing that, but a lot of it is that belief.”
Guard RaeQuan Battle transferred to MSU over the summer after spending two seasons at Washington. He had to adjust to a different type of coaching style. And as the team celebrated its Big Sky Championship, Battle said it had all paid off.
“Obviously you’ve got to be pushed hard to be a hard worker. You can’t just step out there and expect everything to go in,” Battle said. “Coach Spink is a really, really amazing coach. I’m grateful I met him. I’m grateful he reached out to me and gave me the opportunity. I believed in every word he said, and we’re here now.”
Another element of Sprinkle’s style is the notion of making his players “uncomfortable.”
“You can get comfortable in Bozeman because it’s an unbelievable place, and you’re always getting patted on the back,” he said. “But it’s my job to make sure they’re always uncomfortable because I know what’s ahead. I know the problems they’re going to run into from experience as a player and a coach.”
Sprinkle can at times be animated and emotional on the sideline. It’s clear he cares so deeply about not just the overall success of the program, but also about making sure his team does every little thing correctly. The small things — like defensive rotations and free throws — pay off in big ways — like conference championships.
All the while, MSU’s players have come to understand that Sprinkle’s intensity is, at the end of the day, a sign that he cares about them and their success.
“One thing I can say is this program isn’t for everybody,” senior point guard Xavier Bishop said. “He challenges us, he makes us uncomfortable and he expects perfection. Not everybody is able to take that, but he pushes us.
“Seeing somebody who’s so invested in us, it’s more than just a player-coach relationship with him. He’s always looking out for us, making sure we’re good. And when we’re doing good, he’s our best friend. But when it’s going bad, he’s on us. And rightfully so, but the biggest thing is he believes in us. We believe in him. He always has our back. He’s always over there going crazy, but that’s our guy right there.”