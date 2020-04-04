After Harald Frey’s half-court buzzer beater fell through the hoop, pandemonium ensued.
Frey’s Montana State teammates swarmed him. Head coach Danny Sprinkle stormed into the locker room and clapped. Then screamed. Then they all danced together. Frey’s shot for the win against UNC Greensboro instantly became the favorite moment of the season for many of the MSU players.
But to Sprinkle, evidence of MSU's transformation began the day before and the day after.
During the second full weekend of November, Worthington Arena was occupied by the all-class high school state volleyball tournament. The Bobcats hit the road for four games in five days. The team spent all its time together for more than a week and built a belief that continued growing stronger.
The day before beating UNC Greensboro, MSU stifled Appalachian State in a 59-56 win. The day after beating UNCG, the Bobcats allowed a season-low 39 points against Tennessee Tech. All of a sudden, MSU was 4-1 and the camaraderie established on and off the court set the tone for months.
“After that, they were kind of like, 'OK, we can do this,'” Sprinkle said. “And they started believing in the stuff we were teaching them defensively, rebounding, all that stuff.”
When Sprinkle became MSU’s head coach one year ago — on April 4, 2019 — he knew the faster his players took ownership of their program, the faster success would come. The three wins in Greensboro illuminated what was possible.
The Bobcats finished 16-15, tying their most wins in a season since 2001-02. They averaged 3,463 fans at home games, their highest average attendance since 2008. They went 16-4 when allowing 70 points or less. For those reasons, Sprinkle deemed the season a success because they showed progress in areas he emphasized.
But what no statistic can measure is how Sprinkle transformed into a head coach.
“My awareness of just everything going on in the program, it was on a different level,” Sprinkle said. “I started to see things that maybe I didn't see as an assistant because you're thrust into that role and every decision you make, you know how important it is to the player, to your staff.”
In Sprinkle’s first season, the former Bobcat star straddled being in a familiar place and an unfamiliar role. With heightened awareness of the effects of his decisions, he factored in players’ and assistants’ families. He altered his thought process as he gained that perspective.
He also learned of extra demands preparing for games on a daily basis. As an assistant coach for the past two decades, he was primarily focused on preparing scouting reports for teams he was assigned. Once his team faced that opponent, he wasn’t as concerned with the next game since it wasn’t his assignment. But as a head coach, Sprinkle prioritized every scouting report.
“You got to be able to stand in front of a team and know what you're talking about and be prepared every single day,” Sprinkle said. “It takes a lot of energy, and it takes a lot of discipline and organization.”
Throughout the season, Sprinkle expressed a savvy understanding of the pulse of his team and how to trigger better performances.
“It's not the end of the world,” junior guard Amin Adamu said Nov. 30 after a 26-point loss to Green Bay. “We're just going to learn from this.”
But Sprinkle used the opportunity to push the players to higher levels. If they wanted to play Division I, they needed to heed his coaching and improve their one-on-one defense. He worried he worked them too hard. The Bobcats were set to play South Dakota State five days later, but the head coach wasn’t too concerned about the upcoming opponent.
Instead, he was focused on explaining the standard he expected. Allowing 98 points on MSU’s home floor was short of that. After the tough few days of practice, MSU notched a win against SDSU, which has won 20-plus games in five of the past six seasons.
“In ups and downs, we always have each other's back,” Frey said in December while reflecting on the nonconference schedule. “I think that's got to be the foundation for what you want to do. I think once you have that, all the Xs and Os, that can come later.”
A similar scenario played out following a 14-point loss at Montana on Feb. 1. The Bobcats experienced their most challenging practices of the season. Coaches demanded supreme effort and constant hustle in every drill. Nothing less was tolerated without players receiving an earful.
Sprinkle again feared the possibility of overworking players, especially this late in the season. But he considered what he wanted to accomplish in his first year as head coach. MSU beat Idaho by 22 points five days later anyway.
“We're not going to accept mediocrity,” Sprinkle said. “Whether it's in practice, whether it's in the weight room, whether it's in the classroom. Not here and not right now. Our guys, they know that and they responded to it.”
After a 74-49 loss at Eastern Washington on Feb. 6, which Sprinkle called a “debacle,” the Bobcats won back-to-back games against Idaho State and Weber State.
On Feb. 27, MSU lost to Sacramento State by 29 points, the largest margin of defeat this season. Two days later before visiting Northern Arizona, Sprinkle scrapped his keys to the game. Instead, he told players their toughness would be defined by how they played. MSU beat the Lumberjacks and earned a valuable tiebreaker in the standings.
“I always knew with this team, if I challenged them, I knew they would respond,” Sprinkle said. “It went the whole season.”
Sprinkle’s ability to tap into his players’ psyches proved pivotal over and over. Now as a second-year head coach, he’s tasked with helping players progress despite the coronavirus pandemic restricting training opportunities.
The program’s next goal is for MSU's several returners to take a step forward with their skill development.
“That's the fun part for me, helping these guys get uncomfortable,” Sprinkle said, “and then hopefully achieve something that they never thought was really possible.”
The first time Sprinkle spoke publicly since his hiring, he addressed a crowd of Bobcat fans and instructed his players to dream. He wanted them to envision winning a championship no matter how many years of eligibility they had remaining.
Sprinkle called the three wins in three days in Greensboro the turning point of the season. That’s because his team started believing and continued doing so the rest of the winter.
“The standard and the belief was set,” Sprinkle said of his first season.
Now his challenge is building on that.
