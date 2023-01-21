Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

MISSOULA — Danny Sprinkle went big with his lineup. So did Travis DeCuire, it turned out.

Montana State’s Great Osobor was there in the starting five alongside Jubrile Belo and Caleb Fuller — the Bobcats’ three biggest bodies — with the intent of challenging Montana’s Josh Bannan, Dischon Thomas and the surprising addition of Mack Anderson.

The game was a physical one with all that height and muscle, but Saturday evening’s affair at Dahlberg Arena was decided, ultimately, down the stretch by MSU’s two other starters: guards RaeQuan Battle and Darius Brown II.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you