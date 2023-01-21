MISSOULA — Danny Sprinkle went big with his lineup. So did Travis DeCuire, it turned out.
Montana State’s Great Osobor was there in the starting five alongside Jubrile Belo and Caleb Fuller — the Bobcats’ three biggest bodies — with the intent of challenging Montana’s Josh Bannan, Dischon Thomas and the surprising addition of Mack Anderson.
The game was a physical one with all that height and muscle, but Saturday evening’s affair at Dahlberg Arena was decided, ultimately, down the stretch by MSU’s two other starters: guards RaeQuan Battle and Darius Brown II.
After UM’s Brandon Whitney scored the last of his 17 points with under a minute to play, giving his team a two-point lead, teammate Lonnell Martin Jr. fouled Battle on a 3-point attempt. Facing Montana’s student section, he calmly sank all three free throws for a one-point edge with 39 seconds left.
Montana’s Aanen Moody missed his attempt at a go-ahead bucket in the lane on the next possession, and the Griz fouled Brown after the Bobcats came away with the ball. Brown did as Battle did, sinking both free throws for a three-point lead.
After a timeout, Moody’s long 3-point attempt also missed and time ran out on Montana’s 11-game home winning streak over the Bobcats. For the first time since 2010, and for the first time in Sprinkle’s coaching career, MSU prevailed at Dahlberg Arena.
Battle and Brown scored the the final five points of a 67-64 victory.
“It’s stuff that we talk about in practice and work on all the time,” Brown said. “There’s going to be that one time where we’re going to need one stop, there’s going to be a time where we’ll need one bucket. We prepare for these times.”
Brown, playing in his first rivalry game against the Griz, looked poised at all times on his way to a game-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting. His two 3-pointers were the only ones MSU (13-8, 6-2 Big Sky) made. His second one gave the Bobcats a four-point lead with 9:39 to play in the game and gave Sprinkle a “flashback” to sitting in his home in Pasadena, California, several months ago.
“To be in this environment, for him to make some of those big-time plays,” Sprinkle said, “man, it was surreal. I kept putting myself in his recliner telling his mom I’m gonna take care of him, and that joker is taking care of me.”
Battle finished with 18 points and proved once again how he “has a flair for the dramatic,” Sprinkle said.
“He’s just kind of got that it-factor,” he continued. “I knew he was going to make all three. That’s not easy to do. A lot of guys step up and make the first two and then getting that third one is hard, but that’s who he is.”
The Bobcats won despite allowing Moody to get hot in the second half. Of his 21 points to lead the Griz, 19 came after halftime. He shot 3 of 5 from long-range in the final 20 minutes, but his most important one didn’t go down at the end. Sprinkle called him “one of the best shooters on the West Coast” and credited the Griz coaching staff for running a lot of actions to get him in spots he likes to utilize his aggression.
Before Whitney sank two free throws with 2:16 left to take the lead, UM had tied the game five times in the second half without ever getting another bucket to go ahead. Battle responded with a jumper to tie it again, and Thomas — who finished with 14 points — hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining.
Down the stretch, it seemed like the Griz (9-11, 3-5) might finally gain some traction after several close losses in conference play. But they let it slip away again, so that now all five of UM’s Big Sky losses have been by seven points or fewer.
“Even before (Thomas) hit that 3, I feel like we had the momentum,” Moody said. “And the place just erupted after he hit that 3. It felt like this one’s going to be different.
“We always find a way to beat ourselves. It’s not one person, it’s all five of us the last two or three minutes of the game and even before just not doing our jobs so we get put in these positions where we have to go down to the wire. And it shouldn’t be like that.”
Early in the game, MSU’s bigger lineup was finding success. Belo and Osobor each made strong moves to the basket for buckets and Fuller was defending Bannan well on the other end. Bannan ultimately finished with just five points.
“This week, we talked, like, ‘I’m going big,’” Sprinkle said. “I kind of had a sense they would do something because when they go to their big lineup, that’s hard to deal with, when Josh Bannan is a three. He’s 6-10 and skilled, and he’s a tremendous player. He’s going to make a lot of money playing this game, but I wanted to put pressure on them too. I wanted to kind of dictate and say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go big,’ and obviously (DeCuire) was thinking the same thing on their end too.”
Foul trouble slowed down Belo and Osobor as the game wore on, but they still finished with 11 and eight points, respectively.
“We came in with an edge today. We were focused,” Belo said. “We just said that they’re not going to punk us. We haven’t won here in a very long time. We just had to put our hard hats on.”
Whitney had 11 of his points in the first half, keeping Montana within striking range. MSU led 35-29 at the half after shooting 64% to begin the game.
Anderson, a 2018 graduate of Bozeman High, finished with two points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
The Bobcats bounced back admirably from Monday’s surprising road loss to Idaho. The road ahead gets no easier as they play at Portland State on Thursday and at Sacramento State on Saturday.
Sprinkle was glad to get his first win in Missoula as Montana State’s head coach, but he knows it counts as just one win. He expects his players to have the same mentality.
“I think our group, we’re mature enough, we’ve got older guys, they know we’ll enjoy this until midnight and we’ll get back because our slogan, ‘Rent’s due tomorrow,’” Sprinkle said. “You can’t be overconfident and go trick off two games next week. We’ve gotta continue to get better, and we’ve got to have a mindset of improvement.”
