BOISE, Idaho — Excruciating pressure. No time to deliberate. A season solely depending on this.
Jubrile Belo was built to live up to the moment. The Montana State forward had waited for it for years. He yearned to be in a position where he could deliver his team a victory.
With only a couple of those seconds left, Belo caught a pass in the paint. He rapidly turned around and hit a hook shot to tie the game. MSU and Southern Utah, competing for a berth in the Big Sky championship game, were tied and going to overtime.
Belo’s shot and late defense lifted No. 5-seeded Montana State to an 80-77 overtime victory in the Big Sky tournament semifinals Friday at Idaho Central Arena.
After Belo hit his shot, he repeatedly pumped his fist as he walked toward the center of the court. He claimed he knew the shot would sink the instant it left his hand.
“I don’t think like I’ve felt like that my whole career,” Belo said. “It was unbelievable, honestly.”
Montana State battled for every point with top-seeded Southern Utah. The Bobcats fought in the paint throughout. In overtime, timely defensive plays prevented SUU from taking control.
After a missed game-tying 3-pointer by SUU’s Dre Marin, the Bobcats scrambled to keep the ball away from a second-chance shot to send it into a second overtime. As the final four seconds of overtime expired, the Bobcats’ tenacity led to a spot in the conference title game.
The Bobcats haven’t won a conference championship since MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle was a player in 1996. They’re one win away from accomplishing that feat again.
The Bobcats — who lost six of their last eight games of the regular season, had a second-year head coach and were facing the top seed in the conference — weren’t supposed to be this close to a championship appearance. Yet they were.
Amin Adamu, who scored a game-high 29 points, crouched down as players stormed the court as he was trying to compose himself while fighting exhaustion. Yet MSU was moving on.
“We made history,” Adamu said. “Why not continue the legacy?”
The Bobcats (13-9) forced SUU to make just 3 of 10 shots in overtime. They hounded the Thunderbirds, who entered the game fifth in the nation with 84.5 points per game.
The Bobcats only made two field goals after regulation. Adamu made a pullup jumper 25 seconds into overtime, and Nick Gazelas made a 3-pointer moments later.
The Thunderbirds tied the game with a 3 from Marin. They led by one after Harrison Butler made a 3 and Adamu and Belo missed free throws.
But those two redeemed themselves, scoring MSU’s last five points from the foul line. After Adamu made a crucial steal on a Southern Utah inbounds pass, he made a free throw to make it a three-point game.
“The biggest thing I told myself and the team was just to be composed no matter if it’s one second, 10 seconds, just be composed,” Adamu said. “That’s the biggest key.”
Belo added 22 points, eight rebounds and a school-record eight blocks. Abdul Mohamed recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds, a high for MSU in a tournament game.
“Something we talked about since yesterday was getting other teams into the deep water,” Sprinkle said. “It’s easy to walk into an ocean and you’re up to your knees. Everyone is cool with that. You start walking out a little bit father … some people aren’t built for that. I knew this team was built for that. I think when the water was deep at the end of the game … everyone stepped up.”
The Bobcats had yet to play Southern Utah this season because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Thunderbirds’ program during the regular season. MSU emphasized after Thursday’s win over Idaho State in the quarterfinals that its defense would have to be up to the challenge.
MSU’s emphasis was reinforced as the Bobcats’ bench players chanted “defense” every time Southern Utah brought the ball down the court. The Bobcats wanted a slugfest. MSU and the Thunderbirds exchanged punches to start.
In the first half, Bishop tossed up an alley-oop pass and Belo threw it down, another punch right back to the Big Sky’s top-seeded team.
No matter what the Bobcats did, they couldn’t seemingly stop the Thunderbirds. SUU ended the first half with another run of eight unanswered points. John Knight III scored six of them, including a second-chance layup and a jumper with just a few seconds before halftime.
But the all-conference guard finished with just 11 points. Sprinkle pointed to this as a crucial aspect to MSU’s performance.
“At the end of the day,” Sprinkle said, “we knew we had to continue to get stops.”
Sprinkle also pointed to MSU’s success on the boards against the Thunderbirds, who led the Big Sky with a plus-8.4 rebounding margin. The Bobcats outrebounded Southern Utah 43-38.
The Bobcats are 10-1 when they gather more rebounds than their opponent.
“It was the No. 1 thing we had to do,” Belo said. “Games like this, it relies on toughness. We’ve got to make sure we control the boards. No second-chance opportunities. Limit them to one shot. I think that’s the most important thing when you come down to the wire, limiting teams to one shot.”
Neither team scored more than six straight points in the first 16 minutes out of halftime. Adamu, however, took over. He scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers, in that stretch alone.
And every time Montana State responded to a momentum-shifting play, the Bobcats got closer to the upset. During a timeout, Montana State fans cheered as their team was trailing by just two points.
Mohamed waved his arms up and down, prompting the supporters to become louder, and they listened.
Later on, Mohamed’s putback cut SUU’s lead to two. He asked for a foul call, but none came. The intensity and physicality of the contest, just like the Bobcats expected, would remain.
With under five minutes to go, Belo caught a post-entry pass, pounded a dribble down to the court and elevated up for a layup. After his shot fell and a foul was called, he jumped up and down, thrilled. His three-point play cut the lead to one.
The Bobcats went ahead with about four minutes left when Adamu banked in a jumper, giving the Bobcats their first lead since less than eight minutes into the contest.
Though SUU took the lead back, Belo’s shot to end regulation gave the Bobcats another chance.
After the Bobcats won in the quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years, Sprinkle said he didn’t become the head coach at his alma mater just to advance to the semifinals. Just the fact the Bobcats went to overtime with the top-seeded team in the conference displayed they were not settling with what they had already accomplished.
That was further proved with their fight for victory.
“I wish I could take credit,” Sprinkle said, referring to his players. “These guys, the effort they showed … it showed the heart and character we have.
“We’re down? We’re OK. Keep fighting. Keep fighting. This group never gave in.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.