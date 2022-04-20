When Robert Ford III entered into the transfer portal at the beginning of April, a familiar coach came calling.
Montana State’s Danny Sprinkle recruited Ford pretty heavily two years ago after two tremendous seasons at Clackamas Community College in Oregon. Ford ultimately chose a different Big Sky team in Idaho State and was named an honorable mention all-conference pick during his junior year. After sustaining a foot injury that cut his senior season short, Ford entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new basketball home to start over once he was healthy again.
Sprinkle and the Bobcats offered that opportunity. Ford and the university announced his commitment on Tuesday, a result that came about largely due to the 6-foot guard’s familiarity and comfort level with MSU’s coach.
“Montana State kept calling and staying in touch with me. Building the relationship was key,” Ford told the Daily Chronicle on Tuesday. “They recruited me in junior college, and they recruited me tough then. Knowing someone that wanted you then, and then getting in the portal, sometimes it’s a no-brainer and the relationship is still there. It feels right.”
Ford, a Portland, Oregon, native, recalled Sprinkle and his assistants all coming to a game while he was in junior college.
“That right there shows you a lot of love. Usually you don’t get a whole staff to come to a game to watch you,” Ford said. “That was a big thing I remember.”
After missing out on Ford the first time around, Sprinkle said in a news release about the signing he was happy to win over the player this offseason.
“I’ve always loved his game,” he said. “Defensively he’s just a pest. He’s one of the better defensive guards in our league, if not the best. I think he brings a dimension of playmaking and he can also score the basketball. He’s one of those guys you hate to play or scout against.”
Ford wrapped up his second year at Clackamas CC by averaging 23.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He was also named the Northwest Athletic Conference’s MVP, Southern Region MVP and Southern Region Defensive Player of the Year.
His talent carried over to his first season with the Bengals, when he started all 24 games of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. He averaged 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 41.1% overall and 36.3% on 3-pointers.
In nine games played during the 2021-22 season, Ford averaged 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.6% overall and 40.4% on 3-pointers. His best game this past season came on Nov. 27 when he scored 19 points on 5 of 8 shooting, including four 3-pointers, in a loss at Air Force. He also had four rebounds and one assist.
Ford’s last game of the year ended up being Dec. 8 at California, where he scored 11 points and had four rebounds. He had developed a stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his left foot and was immediately put into a walking boot.
That injury kept Ford out the rest of the season, but he said the injury is healed now.
“I’m getting back into things and working out,” he said.
The Bengals went 13-11 during Ford’s first season in Pocatello. The regular season series against MSU was canceled due to COVID-19, but Ford scored eight points with five rebounds against the Bobcats in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament that year. He missed both matchups with MSU this past season because of his injury. Without him and several other key players available, the Bengals went 7-23 and didn’t beat a Division I team until Jan. 15.
Ford expects to graduate this summer from Idaho State and join MSU as a graduate transfer. He said he has applied for a medical hardship waiver that will give him a second year of eligibility.
Ford said he received interest in the transfer portal from other schools in the Big Sky along with teams in the WAC, Big West, Horizon and American leagues. Ford made his official visit to Bozeman over Easter weekend, and he said he spoke with Jubrile Belo, Xavier Bishop and RaeQuan Battle while weighing his options.
“I was looking to stay at the Division I level and I just wanted the right fit. That was my main focus,” Ford said. “I was looking for a great relationship with the head coach, someone that understood me. That’s what I found at Montana State.”
Ford joins Darius Brown II as an incoming transfer to MSU this offseason. Like Ford, Brown was injured in early December while playing in his senior season at Cal State Northridge, and he missed the rest of the season. Brown received an extra year of eligibility because of the medical hardship and will have two seasons to play with the Bobcats. Brown announced his commitment to MSU in late March.
Ford said it was difficult to sit out so many games, but he is looking forward to contributing on the conference’s defending championship team.
“I try to get everybody involved, be a team player and make the right play. Also be aggressive on defense, do anything to help my team win,” Ford said. “We want to work hard to repeat the things that they’ve done. We want to get there and work as hard as we can and make sure everybody’s on the same page like they were last year. I’ve talked with coach Sprinkle, and the expectations are really high for next year.”
On his way back to full strength, Ford is motivated to show again what he can do.
“I’m anxious and ready to get on the floor with the guys and compete,” he said.