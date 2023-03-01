Everybody involved knew it would be a one-year deal, but that’s not going to make the end any easier.
Caleb Fuller spent the first four years of his college career at UC Davis, where the team went 48-57 with two winning seasons. He had one season of eligibility left because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he decided to spend it at Montana State. He wanted to make an impact and be part of a successful team.
By all accounts, he’s done exactly that.
“Caleb’s one of our main energy guys,” senior forward Jubrile Belo said. “He’s the one talking. He holds me accountable as well. I love that about Caleb because just having that vet experience, having those vet talks, it helps the other players, too, that are young and don’t understand the consistency of having good energy every day. Caleb’s been great at doing that and leading our team.”
Fuller averaged a career-high 12.1 points in his final season as an Aggie. His scoring has dropped to 6.3 points per game this season, but his 6-foot-5 build makes him a valuable defensive player for the Bobcats. He said he enjoys having to switch onto smaller defenders, and that knack fits in seamlessly with what head coach Danny Sprinkle wants to do.
“He’s probably our best communicator on the defensive side,” Sprinkle said, while noting Fuller’s impact in three specific wins: at North Dakota in November, at Portland State in January and against Montana at home in February. “He does a tremendous job. He’s got a great motor.
“We were very fortunate to get a player of his caliber and with his experience.”
Similarly, Fuller considers himself lucky to be coached by Sprinkle in his final season. Sprinkle has a demanding style of coaching, and Fuller believed he could benefit from that.
“I knew he’d push me to be the best version of myself,” Fuller said, “so I’ve embraced that. Yeah, it’s been tough. I’ve had criticism, but I’ve taken it on. It’s been constructive, and I feel like he’s made me the best version of myself this year, and I can’t thank him enough for that.”
After initially coming off the bench to start the season, Fuller has made 20 starts this year, including the last 14 games. He’s played the fifth-most minutes per game on the team (23.4) while averaging 3.1 rebounds per game. He’s also third on the team with 32 assists.
His finest game as a Bobcat may have been his 13-point, 10-rebound, three-assist outing against UND on Nov. 20. He’s scored in double figures seven times, with a season-high of 18 at Portland State on Jan. 26.
“Caleb’s mature enough to know there’s so many other ways (beyond scoring) to affect winning,” Sprinkle said. “He comes from a high-character program that does things the right way at Davis. He really got coached well, which made it very easy for us as a staff.”
Belo has been friends with Fuller since their days at Barking Abbey Basketball Academy in London. They got to share a senior day celebration before a win against Portland State last Saturday, a moment they both considered special.
“It’s great to see Caleb come here and enjoy this experience that I’ve been telling him about throughout the last (few) years while he’s been in other places,” Belo said. “To be here winning, obviously he hasn’t won how we have in the past, so it’s great.”
Sprinkle called Fuller a “great teammate” and “one of the smartest kids” he’s ever coached. He credited Fuller — who graduated from UC Davis with a degree in managerial economics — for being so dedicated to both basketball and his very demanding Innovation and Management graduate program. And he does so, Sprinkle said, while seemingly always smiling.
“For him to be able to prioritize academics and basketball and kind of break them up and give each part of his life that intense focus, he’s a very disciplined kid,” Sprinkle said. “He’s going to be unbelievably successful once he’s done playing. I can’t wait to see where he’s at in 10-15 years because he’s going to be running his own business, and he’s going to be successful.”
The Bobcats (22-9, 15-3 Big Sky) will be the No. 2 seed in the Big Sky Conference tournament, which begins this weekend in Boise, Idaho. They will hope to repeat as champions and make it to another NCAA Tournament.
Fuller said the team fully intends to win three games in Boise. But regardless of what happens and how far the Bobcats advance, he said after the senior day game that he’ll always have fond memories of his time at MSU.
“I’m so disappointed I only got to play here one year,” he said. “But the love that Bozeman shows, the community shows, to the basketball team is second to none. I’ve played at another place, and I’ve been to a lot of arenas and I’ve played a lot of mid-major teams and high-major teams, but Bozeman has something unique. Montana State has something very unique.
“I’m honored that they’ve embraced me the way they have. It’s a true pleasure, and I can’t thank coach Sprinkle and (assistant Chris) Haslam enough for bringing me here because it’s been one of the best years of my life.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.