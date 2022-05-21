Caleb Fuller has had his eyes on Montana State for a long time.
The Ipswich, England, native followed from afar as countryman Joe Mvuezolo Jr. played for the Bobcats from 2016-18. And Fuller took notice once MSU added fellow Brits Jubrile Belo, Amin Adamu and Great Osobor to the program in more recent years.
“It’s easy to keep track of which English guys are where,” Fuller said.
Fuller also remembers being recruited by MSU assistant coach and England native Chris Haslam as he was coming out of Barking Abbey Basketball Academy — the same London program that produced Belo and Adamu.
Fuller ultimately decided to attend the University of California at Davis, though. He was drawn to the Big West, in part, because he was a big fan of Luke Nelson, a Worthing, England, native who played at UC Irvine from 2013-17.
Fuller spent the last four seasons at Davis, where he posted career highs of 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season. He will graduate in June with a degree in managerial economics.
Knowing he had one more year of eligibility left — a season granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Fuller entered the transfer portal on March 22 to explore his options. He said he planned to take “a laid back approach” to being recruited a second time.
“I was considering playing professionally after this year, so I wasn’t hard pressed if a school didn’t arise,” he said. “I was letting the coaches come to me in that aspect.”
Fuller said he heard from a number of schools, including Rice, Chattanooga, Pepperdine and fellow Big Sky members Idaho State and Northern Colorado.
Once he made contact with Montana State, though, he leaned on his familiarity with the program and the success British players have had at the school. It seemed like the perfect fit.
“Since Coach (Danny) Sprinkle has come in, he’s taken the program in another direction,” Fuller said. “Definitely turning upwards, so I’ve always been a fan of the program and know how good they are.”
Fuller and MSU announced his commitment on May 11. He said he plans to enroll in MSU’s Innovation and Management graduate program.
On the court, the 6-foot-5 Fuller hopes to use his frame to give Sprinkle and his staff a versatile option both offensively and defensively.
At UC Davis, Fuller said his offensive role varied based on what the team needed. He’s comfortable coming off ball screens or setting ball screens as well as posting up or taking defenders off the dribble.
“Defensively I was kind of a jack of all trades,” he added. “I can guard the big down low, I can guard guards up top and that allowed us to switch everything one through four, so that’s definitely one of my best aspects.”
Fuller’s UC Davis teams went 48-57 over the last four years, posting winning records in his last two (13-11 in 2021-22 and 10-8 in 2020-21). He said his decision to transfer and use his last year elsewhere was partially motivated by a desire to win more.
“The win-loss record paints a pretty good picture,” he said. “I don’t feel like we achieved what we should have achieved in my time here.”
He was a team captain his senior year and describes himself as a social person and vocal leader.
His role at UC Davis increased mightily in his last two seasons. He averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds his junior year in a shortened pandemic-influenced season.
His 3-point shooting percentage dropped from 41.2% on 51 attempts as a sophomore to 28.6% on 49 attempts as a junior. He bounced back his senior year to shoot 32 of 94 (34%) from outside. He shot 47.9% overall as a junior and 41.5% overall as a senior. He made 72.8% of his free throws as a senior.
Fuller said it’s among his goals to get his shooting numbers higher across the board.
“I’ve always prided myself on being an efficient scorer and doing everything efficiently,” he said. “I think my efficiency went away a little bit this year. I’d like to get that back up at Montana State.”
One of Fuller’s best games for the Aggies came during his junior year. He scored 30 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench during a game at Cal State Northridge on Feb. 5, 2021. In that same game, Matadors guard Darius Brown II scored 15 points and had six assists, three steals and two rebounds. Brown was injured for most of this past season, but he also committed to MSU as a grad transfer earlier this spring.
Fuller is looking forward to joining forces with him in Bozeman.
“I know how unselfish of a point guard he is. I remember him getting a triple-double in the league and him getting player of the week for that,” Fuller said. “I’ve reached out to him already, and we’ve been in contact over text. He was helping recruit me in a way.”
Fuller said he’s looking forward to helping the Bobcats chase another Big Sky championship.
“I’m excited about Coach Sprinkle and the staff and the team they have now,” Fuller said. “I know they’re losing some good players, but hopefully the new guys can come in and help keep that ship heading in the right direction.”