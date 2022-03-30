Darius Brown II entered the transfer portal on March 10, and he heard from Montana State’s coaches the very same day.
Danny Sprinkle and his assistants were “very persistent,” Brown said. They let him know how badly they wanted him in Bozeman.
The 6-foot-2 point guard took an official visit last week and announced his transfer decision on Tuesday via his Twitter and Instagram accounts. After four years at Cal State Northridge of the Big West Conference, Brown is transferring to Montana State.
“Really the idea was to go off fit, situational fit,” Brown told the Daily Chronicle on Tuesday. “(MSU’s coaches were) letting me know I was wanted and needed at the program and had some big shoes to fill.”
The CSUN season ended March 8 with a loss to Cal State Bakersfield in the first round of the conference tournament. Brown’s season, though, ended long before that. He suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee early in a Dec. 4 contest at Fresno State and was out for the remainder of the year.
Brown received a medical redshirt, however, and actually transfers with two years of eligibility remaining. The second year was granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regarding his injury — which occurs when the larger leg bone below the knee breaks into the knee joint itself — Brown said he feels “great” now that he’s almost four full months removed from the incident.
“Right now, I’m coming around,” he said. “Almost full go.”
Brown will graduate from CSUN in May with a degree in communications. He will enter into graduate school at Montana State, though he has not decided on a program.
The Pasadena, California, native said the transfer portal process was at times “exciting” but also “overwhelming.” Brown said he received interest from Cal of the Pac-12, Pepperdine and University of San Francisco of the West Coast Conference and several Big West programs, among other schools. Ultimately he decided on Montana State because he hoped to leave California and play for a winning program.
The Matadors never had a winning season in Brown’s time on the team. Their best record in the last four years was 15-17 in 2019-20.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, are coming off a 27-8 season — the most wins for the program in 93 years. MSU won the Big Sky’s regular season and tournament championships and advanced to its first NCAA Tournament in 26 years.
“Winning is the number one factor,” Brown said. “To be a part of a winning culture, that’s something that was definitely high on my priority list. And not being part of a rebuild because I’m older and I don’t have four years left.”
That’s where “situational fit” comes in. The Bobcats are losing veteran point guard Xavier Bishop to graduation. Brown’s experience lends itself well to being able to take over in that role.
He started 93 of a possible 95 games during his tenure with the Matadors. During Brown’s junior year, he was a Second Team All-Big West selection after averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. In the seven games he played this season before his injury, Brown averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.
Brown scored 20 or more points five times in his CSUN career. His career high of 26 points came Feb. 13, 2020, against Cal State Fullerton. He scored 879 points as a Matador.
Brown was among the leaders in the Big West — and sometimes nationally — in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio each of his three healthy seasons. According to NCAA statistics, Brown has 431 career assists (third all-time at CSUN) against 143 career turnovers, creating a ratio of 3.01, which is third among active men’s players in all of Division I.
He also had 134 steals at CSUN, which is tied for ninth in program history.
“I wanted to go to a place that was going to allow me to be me and wanted me to be me,” Brown said. “Throughout the process, I was looking for a place that wasn’t expecting me to step out of character. To me, that’s being a well-balanced point guard. That’s how I like to describe myself, just well-balanced. I can score when needed, I pass the ball extremely well and I can run the team extremely well.”
Brown also is committed to taking a new mental approach to the game.
“Last season I felt helpless watching every day and not being able to do anything to help the team physically,” Brown said. “That hunger just grew inside while I was hurt and gave me a different perspective on how I feel I should approach the game differently next year and for my future years playing basketball.”
Brown’s official visit to the MSU campus was his first time ever in Montana. He said he was immediately fond of the mountains and thought it was an atmosphere he could thrive in. He’s looking forward to “a fresh start.”
It bodes well that Sprinkle has some familiarity with the new point guard already. He was an assistant coach at Cal State Fullerton in 2018-19, Brown’s freshman season. Three full years later, they’re joining forces.
“He already had a sense for how my game is and how I operate,” Brown said. “Everybody that I’ve talked to about Danny Sprinkle said he’s a great guy, great coach, and that I would enjoy playing for him. And I’m excited to do that.”